Barcelona keeping tabs on 27-year-old La Liga player as alternative to Chelsea star Marcos Alonso - Reports

Barcelona have strengthened almost every part of their team this transfer window with one notable exception: the fullback position. They have been widely linked with a move for Chelsea’s Spanish fullback Marcos Alonso, but according to Mundo Deportivo, they are now looking at another alternative.

Celta Vigo defender Javi Galan is an option that the Catalans have been keeping an eye on throughout the transfer window. The defender, who is four years younger than the 31-year-old Alonso, could potentially provide Blaugrana with a longer-term successor to Jordi Alba for a much cheaper fee.

Galan has an €18 million release clause at Celta and could likely be signed for less than that, while also bringing in valuable La Liga experience. The defender is also open to a potential move to the Camp Nou, with the Catalan side still retaining its pulling power despite its financial issues.

It remains to be seen if a move for Galan will materialize. However, with Barcelona done with the bulk of their recruitment so far, they can rest easy in the knowledge that Xavi now has a team that can challenge Real Madrid for the title this campaign.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez still hopes to bring Bernardo Silva to Camp Nou: Reports

The Blaugrana have struggled to register new players due to their financial problems, but this hasn't stopped them from looking for ways to improve the squad. According to reports from Daily Mail, Barcelona manager Xavi remains adamant on getting Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has insisted that the midfielder will stay at the Etihad Stadium, but Xavi is still hopeful.

Barcelona will need to make their move for Silva and complete the deal before Thursday, which is when the transfer window will close. Guardiola mentioned that City were yet to receive a call from any club, but if Barcelona remain interested, calls might be fielded in the coming days.

While the Camp Nou hierarchy will look to prepare a bid for the Portuguese midfielder, Paris Saint-Germain might snatch the deal from the Spanish outfit. The Parisians are also said to be interested in Silva, which could see the Premier League winner move to France this summer.

