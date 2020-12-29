Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez set for shock reunion - Reports

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be set for a shock reunion at Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami, as per reports from Spain.

There has been immense speculation over the Argentine legend's future. He was at the heart of a controversial transfer saga earlier in the year as he tried to depart from Barcelona. Manchester City appeared to be in pole position to land Lionel Messi should he have left at the time, but he couldn't do so after the Blaugrana, and LaLiga Santander stated that there is a €700m release clause in his contract.

Leo Messi to La Sexta: “I would like to play in the United States someday, it’s always been one of my dreams... but I don't know if it will happen!”. 🇺🇸 #Messi @UCLonCBSSports — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

While Lionel Messi ended up remaining at the club, his friend and then-teammate Luis Suarez was unceremoniously pushed towards the exit door which led to the Uruguayan joining Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

A reunion with the 33-year-old could still be on the cards for Lionel Messi if a report from Catalunya Radio’s Tot Costa is to be believed. They say that the two South American superstars, who have won a host of silverware together at Barcelona, could line up next to each other at David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami.

🇺🇸 EL FUTUR DE MESSI 🎙️ @xavicampos:



🔊 "Messi i Luis Suárez planegen jugar junts a l'Inter Miami, però no abans de 2022"https://t.co/Q4AQIK8vuW pic.twitter.com/mgnNI6eu2b — Tot costa (@totcosta) December 28, 2020

However, they say that this move is being planned for in 2022, and it is unclear if either of them will remain in Spain until then. Lionel Messi has also been linked with a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain to reunite with another teammate, Neymar, come summer, but has recently declared that he will discuss new terms with Barcelona only in the summer.

Lionel Messi has been outspoken about Suarez's exit from the Nou Camp, saying;

"What happened with Luis Suarez to Atléti was... crazy! He left for free, paying the remaining years of his contract and he joined a team that fight for the same objectives as us. Unbelievable."

Lionel Messi's Barcelona situation is 'reversible', says Laporta

Lionel Messi has stated his desire to depart from the club

Despite whatever has been said regarding Lionel Messi's future, Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta still believes that the Argentine has a future at the club. The Spaniard hopes to convince the Argentine to remain at the club beyond the summer and extend his deal at the Nou Camp.

Speaking to AS regarding the Blaugrana captain's future, Laporta said;

"They are two things that are the result of poor management. The situation has worsened with COVID, but mismanagement is part of and is the origin of this consequence; having Leo like this. The two things are reversible. The situation of the club is reversible and the Leo issue, I hope too."

644 - In 2020, Messi has scored his 644th goal for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, a record of goals with the same club by surpassing Pelé's figure for Santos (643). Milestone. pic.twitter.com/SHRsSQU8nx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 24, 2020

"I think the most important thing is that Leo said he will wait for a new president to decide and, therefore, he would be willing to listen to Barca's proposal. They told me they would wait until the end of the season. I like to stay with the positive, and I think that is very positive."

It remains to be seen if Lionel Messi extends his contract at the club or not, with a reunion with two former teammates in Neymar and Suarez potentially on the cards.

