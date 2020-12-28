"How can we pay PSG?" - Lionel Messi responds to rumours about Neymar's Barcelona return

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has played down rumours suggesting that his former teammate Neymar Jr could return to the Nou Camp.

The Argentine legend sat down with Spanish journalist Jordi Évole for a lengthy interview in which he touched upon several different topics, including that of the Brazilian superstar's potential return to Barcelona.

Neymar has been linked with a return to the Nou Camp on several occasions since his record-shattering €222m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. This summer is no different as the South American, who turns 29 come February, is still linked with a reunion with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Neymar and Messi shared a great relationship on the pitch at Barcelona

However, the 33-year-old played down these rumours, saying that a move for Neymar is not feasible due to the current financial situation. Speaking to La Sexta, Lionel Messi said on the matter;

"How do you pay Paris [PSG] for the transfer? It is not easy, it will be a difficult situation for the new president. He will have to be very intelligent, get everything in order and make many changes to make it go well."

The Blaugrana captain added,

"It will also be difficult to bring in players because we need money and there is no money. There are several important current players we need to fight again for everything and you have to pay them."

644 - In 2020, Messi has scored his 644th goal for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, a record of goals with the same club by surpassing Pelé's figure for Santos (643). Milestone. pic.twitter.com/SHRsSQU8nx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 24, 2020

The speculation over this transfer was fuelled even further after Neymar Jr claimed that he wanted to line up alongside his former teammate next year. The 28-year-old shocked the football world with his declaration about a potential reunion with Lionel Messi by telling ESPN;

"What I want the most is to enjtoy playing with him [Lionel Messi] again. He can play in my role, it wouldn't be a problem with me! For sure, next year we have to do it."

However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner played down Neymar's comments about lining up alongside him next year.

"He [Neymar] didn't say, 'Let's play,' he said, 'I'd like to play' … right? Yes, we talk from time to time. The three of us either with him or with Luis [Suarez] every day. We maintain the relationship."

Lionel Messi addresses rumours about Antoine Griezmann rift at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi

Despite what rumours had suggested earlier on, Lionel Messi has clarified that there are no problems between himself and fellow Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann. The French star's former advisor, Eric Olhats, accused the Argentine of running a 'reign of terror' at the Nou Camp and claimed that he is the reason for Griezmann's inauspicious start to life in Barcelona.

While Griezmann himself has denied any such rumours and discredited what Olhats said, Lionel Messi has also reiterated that the rumours of a rift between the pair are far from accurate. Addressing these claims, the Barcelona superstar said;

"The relationship is good, I already said it. I never had problems with him and I never did everything that was said, that I did not want his signing and all that, I think it was more than clarified. I have no problems, The relationship is good and sometimes we drink mate together in the dressing room and on trips. There is no kind of anything."

Antoine Griezmann has scored in three consecutive games for the first time in his Barcelona career.



Finding his feet in Barcelona colours. pic.twitter.com/vDMzSjJ42v — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 2, 2020

Barcelona and Lionel Messi have gotten off to a rocky start to the ongoing campaign, with the club currently sitting in fifth place with 24 points from 14 games. The Argentine captain has ten goals and five assists to his name after 18 games across all competitions.

