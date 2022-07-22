Barcelona likely to receive huge £255 million investment from US as they refuse to give up on Jules Kounde pursuit: Reports

Barcelona could hijack Chelsea's move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde thanks to a massive investment they are set to receive from US investment group Sixth Street.

The Catalans will reportedly receive £255 million from the San Francisco-based fund in exchange for 15 percent of their media rights over the next 25 years.

Barcelona recently signed a deal with Sixth Street worth £170 million for 10 percent of their media rights. Earlier, they agreed on a three-year deal worth £238 million with Spotify in exchange for shirt and stadium sponsorship. The cash infusion will help the Catalan giants deal with their dire financial situation and rope in their top transfer targets.

Barcelona signed Denmark defender Andreas Christensen and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers. The club also spent around £55 million to acquire Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United, and another £42.5 million for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. The Catalan giants are willing to break the bank once again for the Sevilla centre-back.

The Frenchman has developed into one of the most promising young prospects in Europe thanks to his performances over the last couple of seasons. He helped Sevilla win the 2019-20 Europa League.

He made 44 appearances across all competitions last season and helped Julen Lopetegui's side finish fourth in La Liga.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old and have reportedly offered £55 million for his services, an offer Sevilla are ready to accept. However, the Blaugrana look set to win the race for the Frenchman thanks to the influx of cash from Sixth Street.

Chelsea, still waiting for Sevilla's final approval to avoid new attempts from Barcelona today. Chelsea have sent paperworks to Sevilla for Koundé deal during the night, pushing to get it over the line. Details after bid on Wednesday: £55m deal, 5 year contract.Chelsea, still waiting for Sevilla's final approval to avoid new attempts from Barcelona today. Chelsea have sent paperworks to Sevilla for Koundé deal during the night, pushing to get it over the line. Details after bid on Wednesday: £55m deal, 5 year contract. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea, still waiting for Sevilla's final approval to avoid new attempts from Barcelona today. https://t.co/ENyludBTSS

Xavi Hernandez's side will be keen to sign a world-class defender to replace Gerard Pique. The 35-year-old has been unable to maintain consistency in recent years and has seemingly entered the twilight stages of his career.

Barcelona will need to find new homes for Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza before signing Jules Kounde

Barcelona possess a number of centre-backs in their squad, including the likes of Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, and Oscar Mingueza. The Catalan giants will need to get rid of some to create space in their squad and reduce their wage bill before they can sign Kounde.

Umtiti made just one appearance for the Blaugrana in all competitions last season. The Frenchman is unlikely to receive regular playing time next season as he has become surplus to requirements at Camp Nou. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Serie A as per Football Espana.

— @sport Barcelona want to negotiate a contract termination with Samuel Umtiti. They would have to reach an economic agreement that can satisfy everyone. Barcelona want to negotiate a contract termination with Samuel Umtiti. They would have to reach an economic agreement that can satisfy everyone.— @sport https://t.co/oEKqTKncTC

Mingueza is the subject of interest from Celta Vigo, Genoa, and Hoffenheim as per Mundo Deportivo. Umtiti and Mingueza's departure will help Barca free up the funds required to sign and register Kounde within La Liga's Financial Fair Play rules.

