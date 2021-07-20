Barcelona linked with Serie A contract rebel - Reports

Barcelona have been linked with a move for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli. The Catalan giants have been extremely active in the transfer market this summer despite being in a financial crunch.

Earlier reports had stated that Barcelona were under massive debts and will have to clean house in order to balance their books. They are in the process of doing so and are likely to release multiple first-team stars this summer.

It is believed new president Joan Laporta is confident of riding out this wave of financial insecurity. Additionally, he has also been viewed as the one to reinstate Barcelona back to its previous state of glory. The Catalan giants have been extremely nifty in the market this season.

🗣️ Joan Laporta: “We have the full power to reverse the economic situation. Our goal is for Barcelona to be loved again, respected and admired.” pic.twitter.com/Xn6i1XWsuQ — infosfcb (@infosfcb) June 20, 2021

They have signed multiple players as free agents and are now closing in on signing another top-class defender on the cheap. The player in question here is Alessio Romagnoli.

Who is Alessio Romagnoli?

Romagnoli is an Italian defender who currently plays for AC Milan. The 26-year-old defender joined the Rossoneri in 2015 and has been with the club ever since.

He has been linked with moves to Juventus and Chelsea over the last few years but a transfer never materialized. However, the contract situation with the defender has changed and he could be set to leave the club this summer.

AC Milan had a good 2020/21 season but the club are still some distance away from regaining their lost days of glory. Romagnoli was important to their success last season and the club will be keen to keep him at Milan.

AC Milan defender Romagnoli could join Barcelona this summer

However, the 26-year-old defender has only one year left on his contract. That means AC Milan will have to either sell him for a low fee this window or lose him for free next summer. Romagnoli has shown no intentions of signing a new contract at the club.

Barcelona will be keen to add players for low prices

Barcelona want to exploit the contract situation between AC Milan and the defender by bringing Romagnoli to Catalonia. Their current crop of senior defenders have failed to impress at the Nou Camp and Koeman will be keen to add some new faces to the backline. Barcelona have already added Eric Garcia to their ranks this summer and the addition of Ramagnoli would improve their defense tenfold.

They have also signed Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay for free to bolster their attacking third. Barcelona are also close to signing a contract extension with Lionel Messi.

Recharged and ready to represent the biggest club in the world @fcbarcelona 💙❤️

Vacation was lit and today I touched down in Barcelona to start my journey and the next chapter of my story! 👉🏽🦁👈🏽 pic.twitter.com/HWGGlqe2KV — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) July 19, 2021

The mantra at the Nou Camp this summer has been to add players who can come on the cheap, so as to not disrupt the finances of the club further. It is being reported that Barcelona are keen to offer one out of Miralem Pjanic and Philippe Coutinho as part of the deal for Romagnoli. This will be a double win for Barcelona as it will see them sign a defender while getting rid of players who seemingly do not have a place at the club.

