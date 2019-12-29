Barcelona loan out Carles Alena, PSG want de Sciglio in a swap deal with Juventus, and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 29th December 2019

Nnanna Mba FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Real Salt Lake v Los Angeles Galaxy

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer news and roundups.

With the transfer window soon to open, deals are already being finalised while rumours still abound. Carles Alena has chosen to leave the Camp Nou to ply his trade with Real Betis due to a lack of playing time on a loan deal. Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain will have a number of official meetings to sort out a swap deal that could include Mattia de Sciglio.

Real Betis loan Carles Alena from Barcelona

Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Recently, it was rumoured that Barcelona had plans to send a couple of players out on loan, and one of them was Carles Alena. Real Betis had shown interest in signing the 21-year-old in the summer transfer window, but it never materialised. However, Alena has remained on the fringe of the first-team at Camp Nou throughout the first half of the season, and the idea of loaning him out became feasible.

Betis jumped at the option, and have proudly announced the move on Twitter. It has not yet been confirmed whether a purchase option was included in the deal.

PSG want Mattia de Sciglio alongside Emre Can-Paredes swap deal

Atalanta BC v Juventus - Serie A

According to reports, Italian giants Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to swap Emre Can and Leandro Paredes. However, it looks like PSG have decided to add another player to the fray, naming Mattia de Sciglio as the deal-breaker.

While Juventus may have no issues letting go of Emre Can who currently sits on the fringe of the first team, de Sciglio is a more difficult choice as he offers backup options for Maurizio Sarri in the fullback positions.

Only time will tell whether Juventus will agree to this new demand to what seemed to be an already agreed-upon deal.

Advertisement

Ibrahimovic has been officially announced by AC Milan

Ibrahimovic returns to Milan

The news had already been broken by journalists and the like, but AC Milan officially tweeted his return with a video, and the 38-year-old tweeted about his move as well.

Notably, Ibrahimovic had been a part of a strong Milan squad that was successful in the two seasons he stayed with them and has decided to return after leaving Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of his contract.

Milan fans will hope that Ibra's return will bring the club the goals they seriously need to mount a stronger challenge in the Serie A during the second half of this season.