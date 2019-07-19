Barcelona make £90m plus two players bid for Neymar, Ousmane Dembele says no to PSG and more Barcelona transfer news, July 19, 2019

With a just under a month left to go till the start of the 2019/2020 La Liga season, clubs have understandably begun preparations in earnest, as they seek to consolidate the gains made last season.

Real Madrid have been the biggest players in the ongoing transfer market, with Eden Hazard’s arrival being the marquee signing of this season while a number of players have also departed.

Atletico Madrid have undergone a major squad upheaval, with established stalwarts like Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Felipe Luis and Juanfran all leaving. The club has bought a number of players including Kieran Trippier, Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente and Mario Hermoso to fill in the void left by the core group of players.

Barcelona enter the season as defending champions and would be looking to consolidate on their crown while also making inroads on the continent.

So far, Antoine Griezmann's capture has been the major arrival, while the club continues to be linked with a mega return for Neymar.

In this piece, we shall be aggregating all the latest news and transfer rumours involving Barcelona.

Barcelona make £90m plus two players bid for Neymar

Barcelona have made an offer to PSG for Neymar

Having signed Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona turned their attention to former player Neymar who sent shockwaves around the world earlier in the summer when he made a desperate plea for Barcelona to sign him.

However given the high cost of Griezmann’s deal, the club cannot afford another marquee transfer, hence the need for a cut-price deal for the Brazilian international.

Reports by Sky Sports have revealed that Barcelona offered a £90m plus two-player bid for Neymar, with the players like Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti, Malcom and Nelson Semedo on the list.

PSG had earlier in the week said that Neymar was available for sale at the right price, but it is yet to be seen if they would accept Barcelona’s latest offer.

