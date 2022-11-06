Barcelona meet PSG superstar Lionel Messi's camp; Xavi's brother Alex Hernandez in touch with Rodrigo Messi - Reports 

Barcelona have met Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's camp as they look to bring the Argentine superstar back to the club, as per Spanish outlet Football Espana.

As claimed by journalist Joan Fontes, a meeting took place this week between the two parties at the Botafumeiro restaurant in the Gracia neighborhood of Barcelona.

Three people were present at the meeting, with the first being Xavi Hernandez's brother Alex Hernandez.

Lionel Messi's brother Rodrigo Messi was also present at the meeting along with contracts and brand management expert Fernando Solanas.

Barcelona have been widely linked with a swoop to bring the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner back to the club next season.

Lionel Messi's deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires next summer and he could be available on a free transfer.

Apart from Barca, Major League Soccer side Inter Miami are also keen on signing the Argentine, as reported by David Ornstein.

The reliable journalist also insisted that David Beckham's side are confident about landing the PSG star on a free.

Lionel Messi left the Catalan giants last summer on a free transfer after a 21-year spell at the Catalan club.

The Argentine was snapped up by Paris Saint-Germain but endured a difficult debut season by his exalted standards at the Parc des Pricnes.

The Argentine scored 11 goals and produced 15 assists in 34 games across competitions last season.

However, his form has improved this campaign with the former Barcelona attacker scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 18 games.

Three factors preventing Lionel Messi's January move from PSG to Barcelona

As reported by SPORT last week, Barcelona's chances of landing Lionel Messi in January are remote due to three factors.

Firstly, the Argentine is contracted to PSG until the summer of 2023 and the Ligue 1 giants are in no need of selling.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or has been integral to their season so far and it makes no sense for them to lose him midway through the campaign.

Secondly, the Blaugrana are not on good terms with PSG, meaning the negotiations will not go smoothly.

Lastly, Messi himself is focused on his campaign with the Ligue 1 champions and the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

We will have to wait and see how things develop as Messi's future remains pretty much up in the air.

