Barcelona name asking price to sell 23-year-old star: Reports

Barcelona are holding out for a sum of €5 million to sanction a move for out-of-favor defender Oscar Mingueza this summer, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Mingueza rose through the ranks at Barcelona's academy before making his senior debut for the club in 2020. He has since made 66 appearances across all competitions for Blaugrana, scoring two goals and providing five assists in the process.

However, the defender amassed just 706 minutes of playing time under Xavi in the 2021-22 season. With just over a year remaining on his contract, there are serious doubts about his future at Camp Nou this summer.

Mingueza is said to be among the six players Barcelona have placed on the transfer market ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The 23-year-old is also reportedly open to putting an end to his association with the Catalans this summer.

Xavi's side are prepared to part ways with the Spain international if they receive an offer of €5 million. However, they are expected to reduce their asking price soon, according to the aforementioned source.

As per Matteo Moretto of Relevo, Mingueza's entourage believes the price tag will eventually come down. It now remains to be seen how low Blaugrana are willing to go as they look to move the defender on.

Xavi has informed the centre-back that he does not have a place in Barcelona's plans, according to Mundo Deportivo [via Football Espana]. Meanwhile, Valencia and Hoffenheim have also been floated as the likeliest destinations for the player.

It remains to be seen where the future lies for Mingueza, but it is unlikely to be at Camp Nou.

Who else could leave Barcelona this summer?

Apart from Mingueza, Riqui Puig and Samuel Umtiti are also open to leaving the Catalans this summer. Clement Lenglet, Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite have also reportedly been placed on the transfer list.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong is the subject of transfer interest from Premier League giants Manchester United. The Red Devils are working on a deal to sign the Dutchman as they begin life under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have offered to pay a sum of €65 million for De Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano. Blaugrana, though, want around €86 million for the 25-year-old midfielder. There is an expectation that De Jong will soon join Manchester United if Romano is to be believed.

