Barcelona News: Al Sadd sporting director confirms Blaugrana approach for Xavi

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 11, 2020

Barcelona legend Xavi

Qatari club El Al Sadd's sporting director Muhammad Ghulam Al Balushi has confirmed that Barcelona have held talks with former Barcelona midfielder Xavi over a potential switch to the hot seat at Camp Nou, according to various sources.

It was more of conceding than confirming as the director wished his club's boss well ahead of his next decision.

Despite remaining joint-top of the LaLiga table with 40 points, the Blaugrana are far off the pace in terms of their lofty standards and otherwise relentless footballing philosophy. Club coach Ernesto Valverde has been subject to serious scrutiny in recent months, even more so after their surrendering 2-3 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana.

Perhaps the finest player to have donned the famous red and blue, Xavi was understood to have been linked with a sensational return to his former club. The Qatar-based club's general manager earlier announced,

"The issue of Xavi going to Barcelona is normal and expected. It's his first home and he must return there in the future, but as of today, Xavi is the coach of Al Sadd."

However, Al Balushi has now lifted the lid on an advanced position regarding the speculation prior to Al Sadd's semi-final of the Qatar Cup, claiming:

"There are negotiations between Xavi and Barcelona now and we wish him success wherever he goes."

Xavi's contract with Al Sadd ends this July.