Barcelona News: Fans don't prefer Valverde, Griezmann or Coutinho, according to a new survey conducted

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What’s the story?

Following Barcelona's disappointing loss to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final, Spanish outlet Marca launched a macro-survey amongst its readers. In the polls conducted, fans made their opinions known on who they want to see at the Camp Nou next season and who they wish to see shipped off.

The fans don't want manager Ernesto Valverde to remain in charge of Barcelona, while they would also wish the see the backs of Philippe Coutinho and a few other players. The fans are also against the idea of Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann

In case you didn’t know...

The Catalan giants looked set to seal a place in the Champions League final after they thrashed Liverpool 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the semi-final first leg. But Barcelona were bullied by the Reds at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's men won 4-0 to end Barca's dreams of ending their Champions League drought.

Meanwhile, the Copa del Rey has been Barcelona's stronghold, but the favourites lost out to Valencia 2-1 in the final as goals from Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo were enough to seal the victory for their side, despite Lionel Messi's last-ditch attempts.

The heart of the matter

Following the disappointing loss to Valencia, Marca conducted a survey and the results of the following poll are as follows:

The results: Should Barcelona sack Valverde? Yes or no?

Valverde's position is under scrutiny at the Camp Nou and most voters feel that he has failed this season and should not be at the helm any more. 64 per cent fans want the former Athletic Bilbao manager out of the club.

The results: Would you sign Griezmann for next season? Yes or no?

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou, but 54 per cent of the fans don't want to see Griezmann at Barcelona.

Other results of the poll included:

Jean Clair Todibo, Jeison Murillo, Samuel Umtiti, Thomas Vermaelen, Philippe Coutinho, Rafinha and Kevin-Prince Boateng all fell short of a passing grade as fans feel they had an underwhelming season.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu also came under fire as 56 per cent of the fans also believe that he came up short this term and is majorly responsible of team's failures this season.

What's next?

It seems as if the Barcelona board have a lot of tough decisions to make in the summer transfer window as we may witness some big names making a switch to Barcelona, whereas, several stars may be shown the door at the Camp Nou.