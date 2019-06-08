Barcelona news: Former star urges club to sign Neymar instead of Antoine Griezmann

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad de Futbol - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo feels the Catalan giants should sign Neymar, ahead of Antoine Griezmann this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 but has recently been linked with a return to the Nou Camp.

The Brazil international has won two Ligue 1 titles, one Coup de France and one Coupe de la Ligue with the French giants, but the achievements are pale in comparison to his successes at Barcelona. The 27-year-old lifted two La Liga titles, one Champions League and three Copa Del Rey trophies during his time at the Catalan club.

The former Santos forward also struck a lethal partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the Blaugrana front-line to become arguably the most feared attacking trio in Europe at that time.

Barcelona, who have struggled outside La Liga since Neymar's departure, are looking to re-establish themselves as European titans next season, especially after their grand collapse in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool last month.

On the other hand, Griezmann, who has oficially parted ways with Atletico Madrid, has been heavily linked with joining Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Rivaldo believes the relationship that Neymar shared with Messi and Suarez both on and off the pitch could still prove to be beneficial for Barcelona.

The ex-Brazil international, who spent five seasons at Barcelona between 1997 and 2002, is of the opinion that the Catalan giants should look bring in Neymar instead of Griezmann.

"If I could choose one player to sign for Barcelona this summer it would be Neymar.

"The fans already know what he can do, he proved his value to the club last time he was there and he combines nicely with Messi and Suarez. He's also a good alternative to lead the attack when Messi isn't available.

"Griezmann is a great player but signing him would be more of a gamble, as he's never played at Barcelona or with Messi and Suárez.

"Of course, if he manages to perform like at Atleti he certainly could be a great addition to the team. But I prefer Neymar for the reasons I pointed out above. He knows the club and probably chats with Suarez and Messi regularly.

"Neymar's return might not make all the fans happy after the way he left for PSG, but if he helps them win the Champions League, fans would forgive anything."

What's next?

Neymar's Copa America hopes with Brazil ended when he suffered a ligament rupture in his right ankle during their international friendly win over Qatar in Brasilia.