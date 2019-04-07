Barcelona news: Messi breaks another record, Valverde reaches 50 wins with Barcelona in LaLiga and more - April 7, 2019

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Barcelona news of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Blaugrana!

Lionel Messi breaks another record

Lionel Messi surpassed Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas' record to become the player with most wins in the LaLiga.

3⃣3⃣5⃣ ✅#Messi is the player with the most victories in the history of @LaLiga 🙌🐐 pic.twitter.com/SAeffQw5DF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 6, 2019

Real Madrid icon Casillas previously held the record for most wins in the league with 334 wins in his 16-year-tenure with Los Blancos. The veteran goalkeeper features for Porto, since moving out in the club in 2015.

The Argentine genius scored his 33rd league goal of the season to double Barcelona's lead and to ensure the victory against Atletico Madrid. The victory against Espanyol last weekend matched Casillas' record but Messi's exploits held Villareal to a 4-4 draw in the midweek.

It goes without saying that the Barcelona captain is enjoying one of the best seasons in his career as Barcelona are marching ahead in all competitions. Messi maintains a commendable lead in the race for European Golden Shoe and remains way ahead of anyone in Europe's goalscoring charts with 43 goals in all competitions.

The 31-year-old is also the highest assist provider in this current campaign and his unfathomable impact continues pushing the Blaugrana towards more silverware at the end of the season.

Valverde reaches 50 League wins after last night's victory

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Barcelona boss, Ernesto Valverde, reached his 50th victory in the LaLiga as the Blaugrana manager after last night's 2-0 victory against Atletico Madrid. Valverde took 69 games to reach the milestone since he took charge of Barcelona.

Despite starting well in the first half, Atletico Madrid lost the plot after Diego Costa was sent off and Barcelona punished 10 man Atletico late in the match. Goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi helped Barcelona beat 2nd placed Atletico Madrid, who trail the Catalan giants by 11 points. With seven games left in the league this campaign, LaLiga is all but looks out of reach of any other team.

Valverde is in his second season as the manager of Catalan side. Under the tutelage of Valverde, Barcelona lost only once in the league last season and is on verge of retaining the Liga title this season, which will make their 5th league win in 7 years. Barcelona are also in the Copa Del Rey finals, where they face Valencia.

#Barça | 🔵🔴 Valverde llega a las 50 victorias en la Liga https://t.co/vP30NOavet pic.twitter.com/2YfTHNBqb5 — Diario SPORT (@sport) April 7, 2019

Sport compared the list of coaches who took the fewest games to reach the 50 win mark with Barcelona and Valverde is on fourth on that list, behind Luis Enrique, Pep Guardiola and Helenio Herrera.

63 Luis Enrique

67 Guardiola

68 Helenio Herrera

69 Ernesto Valverde

79 Van Gaal

80 Johan Cruyff

