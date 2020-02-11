Barcelona News: Neymar will have to make amends before a potential Blaugrana return, says former club vice-president

Luis Suarez, Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr. will have to apologise and make amends with FC Barcelona should he make a potential return to Spain, says former club vice-president Jordi Mestre. The Brazilian left Camp Nou in 2017 under precarious circumstances leading to a record-shattering €222m move to the French capital.

Neymar's move to Paris, much like a majority of his career, has been marred by criticism and controversy and despite there being some bad blood between the player and club, Barcelona have been constantly linked with a move to bring him back. Mestre spoke to Mundo Deportivo, saying that the club were taken aback by his decision in 2017. (H/T: Marca)

"Nobody knew he would leave because he didn't tell anyone. He didn't tell anyone. Then, he soon started to cry with regret and told us he wanted to return.

The Spaniard goes on to share his views on a potential return for the Blaugrana's former fan-favourite to the Nou Camp. He said,

"From the emotional point of view for how he left, I wouldn't sign him again.

"But from the sporting side, yes, I would.

"If he returned he'd have to make a gesture. He'd need to withdraw the lawsuit against the club, apologise, and live an almost perfect life."

Neymar has faced a fair number of obstacles in his time at PSG and it would cost a significant amount of money or players in exchange to bring the Brazilian superstar back. It will be interesting to see if Neymar does, indeed, return to Catalunya.