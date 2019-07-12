×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona news: 'Neymar would be an incredible signing but it will be very difficult to bring him back', says Xavi

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
260   //    12 Jul 2019, 12:28 IST

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final
Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez is not optimistic about Neymar Jr's reported move to Camp Nou, stating that while a return would be incredible, the Brazilian's transfer from Paris Saint-Germain would be "very difficult" to execute.

In case you didn't know

Neymar, who left Barcelona in a world-record €222 million deal in 2017, has long been linked with a sensational return to Catalunya.

The rumors were reignited when the Brazil international recently failed to show up to the first day of pre-season training. The forward's father insisted that his son had permission for the absence from PSG but the club denies the claims and has vowed to take action against the player.

In addition, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu even confirmed the PSG superstar's desire to return to Camp Nou recently. PSG sporting director Leonardo further opened the door for an exit stating that the 27-year-old is available for a transfer provided the right deal comes along.

The heart of the matter

Xavi, who played alongside Neymar for two seasons at Barcelona, has expressed doubts at the Brazilian's reported transfer process telling Movistar (via Marca), "He would be an incredible signing. But I see it as being difficult, honestly. I think it's very difficult."

"We have seen so many things that I thought I'd never see though, such as PSG paying 222 million euros, so we'll have to wait."

Advertisement

The 39-year-old added, "There's no doubt that he's one of the best players in the world, but let's see what Barcelona do."

What's next?

Barcelona are reported to be considering a player-plus-cash deal in exchange for Neymar's services but it remains to be seen how the Catalan giants will approach the transfer in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions have a club friendly against Chelsea on July 23.

Tags:
Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Xavier Hernandez Neymar
Advertisement
Neymar returning to Barcelona would be incredible – Xavi
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants might use Coutinho’s potential move to PSG to bring back Neymar
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: 3 alternatives to Neymar who the club should consider 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Neymar needs to change his mentality to come back to Barca, remarks Blaugrana legend
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Barca will add Coutinho to Neymar transfer offer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona interested in Joao Cancelo, Coutinho not leaving Barcelona, PSG set Neymar asking price and more Barcelona news July 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants close to signing Neymar from PSG
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should not bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona News: "I'd rather Neymar didn't come to La Liga because he's not a good example," says La Liga president Javier Tebas
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG sporting director confirms Neymar can be sold if there is a bid that "suits everyone"
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us