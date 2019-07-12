Barcelona news: 'Neymar would be an incredible signing but it will be very difficult to bring him back', says Xavi

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez is not optimistic about Neymar Jr's reported move to Camp Nou, stating that while a return would be incredible, the Brazilian's transfer from Paris Saint-Germain would be "very difficult" to execute.

In case you didn't know

Neymar, who left Barcelona in a world-record €222 million deal in 2017, has long been linked with a sensational return to Catalunya.

The rumors were reignited when the Brazil international recently failed to show up to the first day of pre-season training. The forward's father insisted that his son had permission for the absence from PSG but the club denies the claims and has vowed to take action against the player.

In addition, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu even confirmed the PSG superstar's desire to return to Camp Nou recently. PSG sporting director Leonardo further opened the door for an exit stating that the 27-year-old is available for a transfer provided the right deal comes along.

The heart of the matter

Xavi, who played alongside Neymar for two seasons at Barcelona, has expressed doubts at the Brazilian's reported transfer process telling Movistar (via Marca), "He would be an incredible signing. But I see it as being difficult, honestly. I think it's very difficult."

"We have seen so many things that I thought I'd never see though, such as PSG paying 222 million euros, so we'll have to wait."

The 39-year-old added, "There's no doubt that he's one of the best players in the world, but let's see what Barcelona do."

What's next?

Barcelona are reported to be considering a player-plus-cash deal in exchange for Neymar's services but it remains to be seen how the Catalan giants will approach the transfer in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions have a club friendly against Chelsea on July 23.