Barcelona News Roundup: Club plot blockbuster swap deal for Juventus superstar, Premier League striker responds to Blaugrana rumours, and more — 13th March, 2021

After a disappointing exit from this year's edition of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona are set to return to LaLiga Santander action with a home fixture against Huesca. The Catalan giants will then travel to Real Sociedad as they look to keep the pressure on league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of their upcoming fixture at the Nou Camp, here is a look at some of the latest Barcelona news.

Ansu Fati return delayed once again

In what could be a massive blow to Barcelona's hopes of a strong finish to a disappointing campaign, star attacker Ansu Fati's return to first-team action has been delayed once again. The Spanish starlet underwent surgery on November 9 after a tear in the internal meniscus of his left knee during a game against Real Betis.

2 - Barcelona's Ansu Fati is the first player ever to score more than one Champions League goal before turning 18. Talent. pic.twitter.com/pB2KaTU264 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2020

While the initial estimate regarding his absence was four months, recent reports have suggested that he could be out until April. Barcelona are not willing to take any massive risks over the matter as well and are willing to be patient, allowing Fati all the time he needs to recover thoroughly given his tender age.

Sergio Aguero responds to Barcelona rumours

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has played down rumours suggesting he is set for a move to Barcelona at the end of the campaign. The Argentine, who will become a free agent come summer should City fail to offer him a new deal, is tipped to reunite with compatriot and close friend Leo Messi at the Nou Camp.

However, when quizzed about the speculation, Aguero remained coy on the links and expressed;

"They are all writing Barca, Barca, Barca. Let’s hold on a little, have a look. Stop. We are still with [Manchester] City."

Sergio Agüero has scored more hat-tricks and won more Player of the Month awards than any other player in Premier League history.



The competition's top-scoring foreign player and fourth in the all-time list. 👑 pic.twitter.com/E9VOPosITK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2020

While Barcelona have also been linked with the likes of Erling Haaland, Memphis Depay, and other forwards, Aguero could prove to be a viable alternative given that they could potentially get him on a free transfer. That being said, there's a possibility of City offering him a new deal as well should they fail to sign a new striker, so it remains to be seen where the Argentine will play his football come the 2021/22 season.

Barcelona and Juventus considering Paulo Dybala-Antoine Griezmann swap deal

Juventus v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

After agreeing upon a rather strange deal last summer which saw Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo swap clubs, Barcelona and Juventus could be set to do business once again with two high-profile attackers in Paulo Dybala and Antoine Griezmann.

The Argentine star is set to enter the final year of his contract at Juventus and is yet to agree terms for a new deal, due to which the Bianconeri could opt to cash in on him. It is also worth noting that Dybala has struggled to feature prominently under Andrea Pirlo and could be open to a move away from the club.

3 – Antoine Griezmann has both scored and delivered an assist in a same Liga game for the 3rd time this season, already as many times as in the entire last campaign. He made an assist in consecutive Spanish top-flight games for the first time since November 2018 (also 2). Shape. pic.twitter.com/8Gc7gSObY1 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 9, 2021

They could reportedly offer the Argentine, a player who was previously monitored by Barcelona, in exchange for French superstar Antoine Griezmann this summer. The striker has failed to set the stage alight at the Nou Camp since his big-money move to the club and Juventus are said to be interested in him despite the criticism he's drawn for his displays over the last couple of years.

