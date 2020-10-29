Barcelona are going into a period of transition that holds a lot of promise for the club that has been going through one of their worst patches in recent history. They marked the occasion with a 2-0 win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 29 October 2020.

Win against Juventus the most complete one says Koeman

Juventus v FC Barcelona: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was a happy man after their victory against Juventus. Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi got on the scoresheet for Barcelona as they registered a largely comfortable 2-0 win over the Bianconeri.

Koeman was obviously pleased with the result and hailed it as the team's most complete win under him yet. He said,

“I think we have been superior, especially with our game, we could always reach the free man, we have even had depth to score more goals. It was a great victory and I am very happy, it was our most complete match.

The only thing we lacked was to sentence the game before. We have had very clear chances to score goals, but I also have to say in the case of Antoine he had bad luck.

The team has shown a lot of faith, confidence and a lot of personality against a strong team from Europe. It is the whole team that has stood out in this game.”

Advertisement

Barcelona presidential candidate wants Pep Guardiola to return

Pep Guardiola

After Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board tendered their resignations, Barcelona are now under temporary management. An election will take place inside the next 90 days and one of the presidential candidates is Victor Font.

Font is presently the frontrunner to succeed Bartomeu at the helm and told Sky Sports that he wants to bring Barcelona back to their glory days and he believes that the legends of the club should return to ensure the same.

"It is our intention to build a very strong and competitive project and we are very lucky at Barca that we inherited a style of play that Johan Cruyff instilled throughout the organisation.

"And most of the best professionals who know about this style are also fans and love the club - like Pep Guardiola, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol. They are all legends that love Barcelona but do not work for Barca today - we need to bring them back to ensure we will have a very competitive project.

Advertisement

"The only thing Messi needs is to know he is part of a competitive project that aspires to win the next Champions League. We have no doubt that if we basically have the honour to take the helm of FC Barcelona we will be able to achieve that (Messi staying)."

Victor Font, the favourite to become new Barcelona president, has "no doubt" Lionel Messi will stay and wants Pep Guardiola to return to the club. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2020

Lionel Messi could urge Barcelona to sign Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez

According to Tuttosport (via SempreInter), Messi could ask the next Barcelona president to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez in order to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Messi's current contract with Barcelona will expire at the end of the season and he will leave the club on a free next summer unless he signs a new deal. The report claims that Lionel Messi could ask Barcelona to sign the 23-year-old if they want him to sign a contract for life with the club.

Advertisement

Lautaro Martinez has a release clause of €111 million and Inter stand to rake in a ridiculous amount of profit.