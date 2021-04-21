Barcelona News Roundup: Neymar waiting for Barca's formal offer, Blaugrana open talks with Dutch star and more - 21 April 2021

Former Barcelona man is still keen to return to the club and has put his contract negotiations at Paris Saint-Germain on hold.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are now the only teams remaining in the European Super League after the rest of the founding members responded to the public outcry and withdrew from the league like an emergency evacuation. With the summer transfer window also around the corner, there is plenty happening at Barcelona.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 21 April 2021.

Ronald Koeman says he agrees with Gerard Pique's tweet on European Super League

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman had chosen to remain silent over the European Super League issue so far. But it has thatanged and he has now agreed with Gerard Pique who tweeted saying 'Football is for the fans.'

Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 20, 2021

Speaking at a press match conference to Marca, Ronald Koeman said:

“I don’t want to talk much about this issue, but I agree with Piqué’s tweet. There are players who have played an incredible number of games. There is talk about the Super League, the Champions League etc.

“But UEFA ignores the players who play so many games. Only money matters to them. Look at the schedules for this season, tomorrow we will play at 10pm.”

Barcelona open talks with Memphis Depay

Netherlands v Latvia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

It looks like Barcelona have decided to sign Memphis Depay on a free this summer. According to Spanish outlet OnzeTV3, Barcelona have opened talks with Memphis Depay's camp over the terms of a new contract.

The Blaugrana were heavily linked with Memphis Depay last summer as well, but a deal never materialized because they couldn't match Olympique Lyon's valuation of the player.

However, Depay's current contract expires in June and Barcelona are looking to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Dutchman.

Neymar stalls Paris Saint-Germain contract talks as he is awaiting Barcelona offer

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 3: Leg Two

There has already been a bout of back and forth between Neymar and Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window. According to Sport, Neymar has put his contract discussions at Paris Saint-Germain on hold because he is still keen to reunite with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain want to extend Neymar's contract before the Champions League semi-final but the Brazilian is waiting to see if Barcelona will make an offer. But the report adds that Neymar and his father won't pressure Barcelona into fast-tracking an offer for him.

Barcelona will also need to run a new audit before deciding on their summer transfer activity.

❗ Neymar is delaying his renewal with PSG pending movement from Barcelona [sport] pic.twitter.com/m6WbjhF4Qf — FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) April 20, 2021