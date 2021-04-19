Barcelona News Roundup: Sergio Aguero to Barca imminent, Real Madrid join Barca in race for RB Leipzig midfielder and more - 19 April 2021

Barcelona are real serious about landing Sergio Aguero and have taken big strides towards landing him.

Barcelona have won the Copa Del Rey and things are looking up for the Catalans as they prepare to make one final push in the La Liga title race. President Joan Laporta and co. are working relentlessly behind the scenes to prepare for what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona fromm 19 April 2021.

Barcelona one of the founding members of European Super League

Official statement confirms the 12 clubs that want to join a European Super League are:



AC Milan

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid

Chelsea

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Juventus

Liverpool

Man City

Man United

Real Madrid

Tottenham pic.twitter.com/m7JrohNYfI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2021

Barcelona have announced that they are one of the 12 founding members of the European Super League. The announcement has been met with an incredible amount of discontent and disgust from fans and pundits alike.

Barcelona released a statement that read:

"FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with eleven other of the most important clubs in Europe to form a new competition, the Superleague which will be run by the Founding Clubs and is born out of the desire to be best sporting club competition in the world.

"FC Barcelona, AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have come together as founding clubs and three more clubs will be invited to join before the inaugural season which will begin as soon as possible."

Advertisement

Real Madrid to rival Barcelona for Dani Olmo

RB Leipzig v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga

According to El Gol Digital, Real Madrid have entered the race to sign RB Leipzig playmaker Dani Olmo. The report claims that Barcelona are also interested in the 22-year-old who could be available for around €40 million.

Dani Olmo has impressed for the Bundesliga outfit ever since joining the club in January 2020 and has been one of their main creative outlets. He can play in the no. 10 position and can also play as a winger.

This is Olmo's first full season in the Bundesliga, and he has been involved in 13 goals in 29 appearances for RB Leipzig this term.

Sergio Aguero's lawyers receive Barcelona's drafted contract

Advertisement

Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League

According to La Porteria's Alfredo Martinez, Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona is imminent as the player's lawyers have reportedly received a drafted contract from the Cules.

Barcelona have been without a striker since Luis Suarez left the club last summer. They have also reportedly been looking at signing Sergio Aguero to persuade Lionel Messi to stay as both of them are friends and share a good relationship.

Manchester City announced earlier this month that Sergio Aguero will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Según avanza @Laporteriabtv el fichaje de el Kun Aguero por el Barcelona sería inminente . Sus abogados ya habrían recibido un borrador del contrato — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) April 19, 2021