Barcelona News: Victor Valdes says the club might 'sack' him if he talks about potential Neymar transfer

27 Aug 2019, 11:50 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona legend and current Juvenil A coach Victor Valdes has expressed restraint in discussing Neymar's reported return to the Camp Nou this summer, adding that saying anything about the transfer might get him sacked by the club.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar's future is still up in the air as Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to put an end to one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the summer.

The Brazil international is heavily tipped to make a sensational return to Barcelona amid reported interest from their Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Serie A giants Juventus.

The 27-year-old has missed all three of PSG's Ligue 1 games this season as negotiations regarding his transfer continue. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel is keen on bringing the player back into the squad, especially since both Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe have been ruled out for a month owing to injuries.

Neymar is believed to be desperate for a reunion with former his teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, and has made his desire clear with a series of antics throughout the summer.

The heart of the matter

Valdes has refused to comment on the situation when asked about the transfer, ahead of the match between Barça's U19 and Ajax at the official opening of the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

When asked about a potential Barcelona return for Neymar, the former goalkeeper said via SPORT,

"What can I tell you about Neymar? I spent a year with him and he always stood out, that's something you have to appreciate. He's a great player and he was crucial in the European Cup that we won."

When pressed for further comments, Valdes said,

"Now that I'm here you put me in compromising position where if I say any more, maybe they'll sack me. I and want to remain at the club."

What's next?

Barcelona secured their first victory of the new La Liga season with a 5-2 win over Real Betis last weekend. They are next scheduled to face Osasuna in the league on Saturday.