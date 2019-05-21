×
Barcelona News: 'What Griezmann did last summer hurt,' says Xavi on the Frenchman's infamous Catalan snub 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
59   //    21 May 2019, 21:29 IST

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann

What's the story?

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has admitted that Antoine Griezmann's famous transfer snub last summer hurt everyone in the dressing room at Camp Nou and has given his thoughts on the current transfer saga surrounding the outgoing Atletico Madrid star.

In case you didn't know...

Griezmann was heavily linked with a move to Catalonia last summer and was expected to make his move following the FIFA World Cup.

What made the situation bizarre was the fact that the Frenchman released a documentary to reveal his decision to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano. The production also detailed what the forward did in the days leading up to the snub. 

After yet another season of domestic disappointment, however, Griezmann recently announced that he was leaving the Rojiblancos this summer, sending the rumour mill into a frenzy once again.

With a €125 million release clause in his contract, the France international has attracted a number of clubs since the announcement including long-time admirers Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Sport, Xavi has opened up about Griezmann's snub and has given his opinion on the Frenchman's current transfer saga.

The Barcelona icon said,

"I understand it hurt what he did last summer. if the reason for the rejection (from Barca players) was only a footballing issue, I’d speak with the dressing room to make them see he’s a player who can bring something."
"We have to see, however, who is signing him? The sporting director? Valverde? The president? If I came to Barca I would ask for the signings, and if the dressing room doesn’t agree with any of them I’d speak with them, but in the end, I decide. Be it Griezmann or whoever. "
"Another thing would be if the coach doesn’t want him either. Then we have a problem."

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Griezmann will finally make a switch to Barcelona or if they are once again being set up for a snub. Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are preparing to face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Atletico Madrid Football Xavier Hernandez Antoine Griezmann
Contact Us