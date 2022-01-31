Ajax reject Barcelona's offer for 29-year-old star - Reports

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona's offer to sign Argentine fullback Nicolas Tagliafico has been rejected by Ajax. This is reportedly due to the Catalan side not offering the Dutch champions a good deal.

The Eredivisie side seems to have broken off negotiations with the Blaugrana and it is unlikely a deal will be completed this window. As a result, Barcelona's hopes of landing a new left-back to compete with - and possibly replace - Jordi Alba have been dashed.

Reports indicated that Barca initially approached Ajax with a loan move for Tagliafico, which the Dutch champions instantly rejected. The Catalans then tried to go for a swap deal but couldn’t offer Ajax's director of football Marc Overmars anyone the club was interested in. Ajax ended the negotiations by demanding a financial settlement, which Barca cannot afford at this point.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Tagliafico only wants to join Barça as soon as possible - he hopes Ajax will let him go on loan with this big chance for his career. Nicolás Tagliafico’s pushing to join Barcelona next week. Ajax are still asking for permanent deal - while FCB only think of loan move.Tagliafico only wants to join Barça as soon as possible - he hopes Ajax will let him go on loan with this big chance for his career. Nicolás Tagliafico’s pushing to join Barcelona next week. Ajax are still asking for permanent deal - while FCB only think of loan move. 🇦🇷 #FCBTagliafico only wants to join Barça as soon as possible - he hopes Ajax will let him go on loan with this big chance for his career. https://t.co/PAAdRbheo6

Tagliafico is reportedly keen to leave Ajax, having fallen down the pecking order. The Argentine would have hoped to revitalize his career covering for the Blaugrana's veteran left-back Alba. But with talks now reportedly off the table, Tagliafico will have to wait for his dream move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona are currently 5th in La Liga, 15 points behind table-toppers and bitter rivals Real Madrid. Xavi and co. need some reinforcements to rejuvenate the team as they fight for a Champions League spot. It remains to be seen if Barca can snap up a deal on deadline day.

Barcelona officially announce the signing of Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Although Adama Traore underwent his medical late last week, the Blaugrana did not announce the return of their latest signing until this weekend.

Traore's signing has continued Xavi's current transfer philosophy of gunning for club returnees. Traore joins Dani Alves, who also returned to Barcelona earlier this month.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He's all grown up La Masia graduate Adama Traore has returned to Barcelona.He's all grown up La Masia graduate Adama Traore has returned to Barcelona.He's all grown up 💪 https://t.co/3j1KzLOwnp

Although he debuted for the Blaugrana's first team in 2013, Traore was deemed surplus to requirements, barely playing for 20 minutes that season. A move to Aston Villa and Middlesbrough rejuvenated his career, and the 26-year-old joined Wolves in 2018, where he shone with his pace and physical prowess.

Also Read Article Continues below

Undoubtedly, Traore's signing comes as a massive boost to Barcelona, who now gear up to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande