Barcelona or bust for Neymar as the Brazilian reveals his desire to leave PSG

Neymar Jr. has not given up on returning to Barcelona to play alongside Lionel Messi according to reports in Spain. The Brazillian has been quite vocal about his desire and recently spoke with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates on this matter.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar has made it clear to his teammates that he wants to leave PSG for Barcelona. Neymar is so intent on returning to former club Barcelona that he is no longer attempting to hide his feelings with his PSG teammates, "I want to return to Barca." he reportedly told his close teammates.

The Brazilian superstar has been linked with a switch back to the Camp Nou since last summer. Negotiations between both clubs broke down back in August as they ran out of time before the transfer deadline to complete a deal.

However, Neymar is said to be more optimistic about a transfer deal being completed in the upcoming summer window which would see him fulfill his wish and head back to Spain to join Lionel Messi and company. Neymar has already refused to sign a contract extension with PSG, giving another major hint of his desire to leave the French capital as soon as possible.

Getting the Neymar deal done not an easy feat for Barcelona

While both Barcelona and Neymar are heavily interested in the other, it would cost Barcelona a lot.

Despite Neymar's wish to return to the Catalonian giants, it seems improbable that a deal will go through at the moment. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused immense financial damage to clubs across Europe.

Barcelona have not been averse to that, having already made all first-team players take a 70% pay cut. Such a drastic measure means it's unlikely the club will be able to afford a mega-money move for Neymar, who they sold to PSG for a world record fee of £198million in 2017.

PSG are not willing to accept an offer lower than then their accepted price-tag for their star man, and have reportedly demanded £155m in return for his sale. Barcelona was hopeful of renewing talks over a potential player-plus-cash swap deal, but it seems PSG is no longer interested in anything other than a straight cash exchange.

Neymar will look to lift the UCL to impress the hierarchy at Paris Saint-Germain

In tune with Barcelona, Neymar is also aware that he needs to be patient over the next few months with PSG so that the club hierarchy can 'facilitate' his departure from Paris towards Camp Nou. With Ligue 1 in his pocket after the French Federation decided to end the championship in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Brazilian hopes to play the best possible role with PSG in the Champions League and, if possible lift the much desired trophy.

Of course, no one doubts that after last summer, when despite denying it at the beginning of the transfer window, Barcelona tried to sign Neymar, Batomeu will make an attempt to know the situation and what are the real possibilities of bringing the Brazilian superstar back to Spain. But, as of today, Neymar and Barcelona seem like an utopian dream for the Brazilian.