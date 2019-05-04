Barcelona Player of the year: Top 3 candidates ranked

Lionel Messi has delivered another stunning display for Barcelona this season

Barcelona are set to close the season convincingly as they have secured their 26th La Liga title with 3 games remaining. They will look forward to clinching a treble as they are set to battle Valencia at Copa del Rey final and, they also have 3 goals advantage to carry to Anfield in their bid to secure a spot in the Champions League final.

Ernesto Valverde might have been criticized due to his more defensive approach in managing the team but, he has efficiently utilized the players to progress in all of the available competitions this season. Players such as Ousmane Dembele and Arturo Vidal have contributed significantly to the team despite lack of game time under Valverde.

It is understandable that Lionel Messi will still be the most likely candidate to win the award but, we could notice that several other Barcelona players also deserve to be credited for their excellent work.

#3 Ivan Rakitic

Barcelona faithful would miss the Croatian maestro dearly if the player departs at the end of the season. The 31-year-old's future at the Camp Nou has been subjected to numerous speculations as the Catalans have secured the service of Ajax sensation Frenkie de Jong.

Nevertheless, Rakitic's head seems still pretty much at Barcelona as he becomes arguably the club's most consistent midfielder this season. He has always ensured his team's smooth and dominant play with his pinpoint passes while also ready to be involved at the goal if necessary.

The Croatian has been directly involved in 10 goals combined at La Liga and the Champions League, a fairly high amount for a central midfielder. His defensive work also should never be underestimated as he has registered 1.5 interceptions on average. Overall, the Croatian has displayed an all-around performance for the Catalans.

