Barcelona Predicted Lineup v Granada, injury news, suspension list and more | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona will is looking for their first back-to-back win in the league for the first time this season

Barcelona will turn their attention to the LaLiga after a disappointing outing in Germany against Borussia Dortmund. The Blaugrana travel to the Andalusian region to face Granada FC as they seek to register their first back-back wins in the league this season.

The Catalan giants have endured a shaky start to their title defence. Barcelona are yet to win away from home this season after having suffered a defeat in their opening match against Athletic Bilbao, followed by another shocking draw away at Osasuna.

Team News

Lionel Messi will be making his first appearance in the league this season after having missed the starting with injuries.

The biggest news will be the return of Lionel Messi. The Argentina and Barcelona captain made his first appearance of the season against Dortmund in the Champions League after coming on as a 60th-minute substitute.

Junior Firpo is likely to replace Jordi Alba at left-back after the Spanish international was substituted in the second half against Dortmund following a hamstring injury.

Ousmane Dembele is also likely to miss out despite having made good recoveries in his quest to return to full fitness. Samuel Umitit is also out with an injury, and the defender is set to return only at the end of October.

The return of Messi will likely see teenage sensation Ansu Fati being dropped back to the bench with Luis Suarez and Antoinne Griezmann available.

Injuries: Jordi Alba (hamstring), Ousmane Dembele (hamstring), Samuel Umtiti (foot)

Suspensions: none

Predicted Lineups

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Firpo, Pique, Lenglet, Semedo; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

The Predicted lineup for Barcelona tomorrow