Barcelona’s latest capitulation to Celta Vigo highlights big task on Xavi’s hands

The fanfare surrounding Xavi Hernandez’s appointment as the new Barcelona manager didn’t last for too long. On the same day the 41-year-old’s appointment was announced, the Blaugrana squandered a three-goal lead to draw with Celta Vigo.

It’s been a torrid last few weeks for the Blaugrana and their fans. The team has endured a miserable run that has seen them win just once in their last five games across competitions.

The slump began with a 2-1 defeat at home to arch-rivals Real Madrid in late October. Since then, Barcelona have failed to win against Rayo Vallecano, Alaves and now Celta Vigo.

The sacking of Ronald Koeman was supposed to give the team a fresh start. But very little has changed, and interim manager Sergi Berjuan is still without a win in La Liga.

Barcelona capitulate after brilliant start

Saturday’s game was a typical ‘game of two halves’ scenario. Barcelona made a bright start to the match, racing into a comfortable lead in the first half. By the 34th minute, the Blaugrana were three goals to the good, thanks to strikes from Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay.

However, they just couldn’t see the game out. Iago Aspas pulled one back for Celta Vigo seven minutes after the restart. Following subsequent injuries to Fati, Eric Garcia and Nico Gonzalez, Barcelona completely capitulated.

A 74th-minute goal from Nolito set up a tense last 15 minutes. Aspas was then on hand to plunge a dagger into the hearts of Barcelona fans when he levelled the scores in the 97th minute to deny Barjuan’s side victory.

Barcelona have been very poor this season. But letting a three-goal lead slip away is a new low, and they only have themselves to blame for that.

Xavi inheriting a broken Barcelona team

Xavi will be unveiled on Monday. He will officially take charge of his first Barcelona game after the November international break. However, the ex-Al Sadd boss has a huge job on his hands. He is inheriting a team that seems broken, and he faces an uphill task to get them firing again.

If the incoming Barcelona manager needs any warning, the man he'll be taking over from served it cold in the aftermath of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo.

“In the second half, we weren’t able to go forward, and the players didn’t know where to position themselves under pressure,” Barjuan conceded, as quoted by Football Espana. It’s a pity that we can’t celebrate our first victory (in La Liga under Barjuan). That would have been a great success for me.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There is a lot of expectation on Xavi to turn things around. But he'll need time, and Barcelona’s latest performance only highlights the big task on his hands.

Edited by Bhargav