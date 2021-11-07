Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points as Iago Aspas humiliates Blaugrana with stunning second-half comeback | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona spurned a glorious opportunity to gain some ground on their La Liga rivals earlier today as they let slip a three-goal lead to play out a draw against Celta Vigo at the Balaidos. The Blaugrana crumbled in the second half and were bamboozled by an Iago Aspas-inspired Celta Vigo riposte.

The Catalan giants now find themselves five points away from a top-four finish and have given Xavi a series of difficult objectives this season. Barcelona produced a toothless second-half showing against Celta Vigo and squandered what should have been a match-winning lead.

Barcelona were nearly given a shock in the opening stages as Iago Aspas came close to giving Celta Vigo the lead. The Catalans hit back immediately with Ansu Fati giving his side a crucial lead in the fifth minute of the game.

The Blaugrana were in no mood to take their foot off the gas and doubled their lead with a surprisingly impressive strike from Sergio Busquets. Celta Vigo did threaten on the counter in the first half but were unable to make the most of their chances.

Barcelona seemed in a thoroughly positive mood and piled misery on Celta Vigo before half-time with a third goal. Memphis Depay stepped up in the penalty area this time and guided his header past Dituro to give Barcelona a massive lead in the first half.

Barcelona enjoyed an excellent first half

Celta Vigo started the second half with plenty of intent and forced Barcelona back into their own half. The Galicians were finally rewarded for their efforts with talismanic striker Iago Aspas pulling a goal back for the home side.

Nolito gave the hosts another glimmer of hope with an excellent header against his former side to cut the deficit in half. Celta Vigo were all over Barcelona and strangled the Catalans in their own half.

Barcelona were playing for the final whistle towards the end of the game and were punished by an exceptional strike by Iago Aspas. The Catalans were left reeling at full-time and are now staring down the barrel in La Liga.

#5 Barcelona have a mentality problem

Barcelona were woeful towards the end of the game

Ronald Koeman was sacked last week, so Barcelona are short of one excuse to proffer. The only explanation for today's debacle? A distinct lack of ruthlessness and a mentality that has humiliated the club time and again in recent years.

Barcelona were cruising at half-time on a comfortable three-goal cushion and managed to squander a sizeable advantage in 45 chaotic minutes of terrible football. The Catalan midfield, in particular, was almost nonchalant in its approach to the game and virtually begged the home side to take the initiative.

Celta Vigo were all over Barcelona in the second half and managed to dominate possession for large periods of the game. Barcelona completely lost the plot after conceding the first goal and typically crumbled under pressure.

#4 Sergio Busquets really should shoot more often

Busquets had an excellent game

Sergio Busquets was at his majestic best in the first half and decided to pull a rabbit out of the hat against Celta Vigo. With Barcelona cruising with a one-goal lead after 15 minutes, the veteran midfielder opted to take a rare shot on goal.

The Barcelona midfielder applied plenty of finesse to his finish and Celta Vigo were stunned as a result. Busquets effectively passed the ball into the back of the net with an effort that would make his strikers proud.

Busquets with a perfectly placed finish 👏



Xavi already turning things around 😉

Sergio Busquets' last goal came an astonishing 21 months ago, Based on current evidence, the midfielder has a few excellent goals in him and could take on a few additional responsibilities under Xavi.

