How Barcelona could line up after the transfer window

It's been a very busy and unpredictable summer for Barcelona. Plagued by an arduous financial situation, the Catalan giants found themselves floating between the need to restructure their exhausted squad and the inevitable course to trim down their gargantuan wages.

A staggering €1.2 billion debt is something no president would love to inherit from the preceding administration. Joan Laporta, nevertheless, had to face the reality of the mismanagement of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his cabal. To tackle the problem, a few harsh decisions had to be made.

Apart from the pay cuts that we all expected, Barca also had to part ways with many promising young talents. Junior Firpo, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Carles Alena were sold for a combined fee of €28.50 million. Matheus Fernandes had his contract terminated, Juan Miranda was allowed to leave for free while Francisco Trincao joined Wolves on loan with a purchase option.

What caused the most worry was the possibility of losing Lionel Messi. The Argentine's contract expired at the end of last season, meaning that he is currently a free agent. We've heard a lot of rumors already but it appears the Catalan giants have nothing to worry about.

Based on multiple reports from reliable sources, Leo has decided to take a massive 50% pay cut to stay at Camp Nou for the next five seasons. An official announcement is expected to surface in the coming days.

Following the late capitulation of last term, the Argentine will be looking forward to a better outing in the upcoming campaign. He won't be left deserted this time. Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero will join him in the attack while Eric Garcia and Emerson Royale will strengthen the backline following the arrival of the quartet this summer.

It's 1st July. So Sergio Agüero, Eric García, Emerson Royal and Memphis Depay are officially FC Barcelona players now.#FCB ✅ pic.twitter.com/ijb5rRJruM — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 30, 2021

Considering the aforementioned signings, it is certain that there will be some changes in the Blaugrana's squad next season. On that note, we predict what Barcelona's lineup could look like when the campaign kicks off:

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

MATS needs to regain his confidence quickly

The German used to be one of the most reliable figures for Barcelona but his level of performance has dropped massively in the last few seasons. He conceded 38 goals in La Liga last term and 10 in the Champions League. Such was his fall that he failed to make it into Germany's team for the Euros this summer.

As there is no better option at Camp Nou right now, Barca will surely start next season with MATS between the sticks. The guardian will be looking to return to the top of his form. On his day, he is, without doubt, one of the best goalkeepers in the world. It would be great to see him back in the form that won him the hearts of the Blaugrana faithful just a few years ago.

