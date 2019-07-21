×
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for the 2019/20 season

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
764   //    21 Jul 2019, 14:20 IST

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

At one point in the 2018/19 season, Barcelona were cruising to a dream treble. In Copa del Rey, they had booked a place in the final against Valencia. In Champions League, they had delivered a 3-0 drubbing to Liverpool in the first leg of the semi-final. In La Liga, they had already established themselves as clear victors.

However, things went haywire in a matter of days. Liverpool made one of the most heroic comebacks as they hammered the Blaugrana 4-0 in the second leg to knock them out of the tournament. Even in Copa del Rey, Valencia scraped past Valverde's men to clinch the title, leaving Barcelona only with La Liga. Thus, in the end, it turned out to be a bitter end to an epic roller coaster of a season.

In the ongoing transfer window, they have welcomed leading lights Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann and Neto. Simultaneously, to clear up some space for the arrivals, they have parted ways with Jasper Cillessen, Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez, Emerson and a couple of others.

Having said that, let us take a look at the most likely starting XI the Catalan giants can field in the 2019/20 season.

Also read: Top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world

Marc-André ter Stegen - Goalkeeper

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: First Leg

When he made the switch from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Barcelona in 2014, ter Stegen generated headlines for how talented he was. In the last two seasons at Barcelona, the German shot-stopper has translated that talent into consistent performances to stamp his authority as one of the best goalkeepers among Europe's elite clubs.

The 27-year-old is still struggling to make his mark on the international stage, though that's largely due to Neuer's scintillating displays during his glory days. In the 2018/19 season, he remained Valverde's preferred choice between the sticks and managed 23 clean sheets across all competitions.

