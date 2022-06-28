Barcelona's preparations for new season stymied by poor transfer business 

Barcelona endured a frustrating 2021-22 season. They were expected to win the UEFA Europa League after getting knocked out in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. However, they were knocked out by eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals. The Blaugrana also finished a distant second in the league - a whopping 12 points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.

However, things could have been far worse for the Blaugrana. In October last year, they were placed as low as ninth in La Liga under Ronald Koeman. Xavi took over from Koeman the next month. Since then, he managed to turn around the team's performances while also inculcating discipline in the squad.

Barcelona in need of reinforcements

Joan Laporta might need divine assistance to turn things around for Barcelona.

Barcelona's dire financial condition means president Joan Laporta has not been able to give Xavi a stellar squad. That's a luxury Xavi's mentor Pep Guardiola was showered with when he stepped up to the helm in 2008.

It may well prove to be a blessing in disguise in the long run for the young manager, who must use his resources judiciously. He has a talented bunch of youngsters to work with, who will, no doubt, play a key role in the upcoming season as well. At just 19, Pedri already resembles a midfield general, but Xavi will look to hone the player further.

Gavi, 17, has similarly been a livewire for both Barcelona and Spain. Equally technical and tenacious, he loves to hunt for the ball when not in possession.

Kessie's arrival could lift the Blaugrana.

The midfield will be strengthened by the impending arrival of Frank Kessie, who'd brings much-needed muscle. At just 25, he could be a mainstay at the club for years.

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong conundrum

Where will Frenkie de Jong play next season?

The situation with Frenkie de Jong is not ideal, given new Manchester United manager Eric ten Hag's previous association with the player.

De Jong has repeatedly made it clear that he wants to stay at the Camp Nou, but United are not backing down. It would be ideal for the Blaugrana if the player stays at the club. However, his performances have not exactly been spectacular during his first six months under Xavi.

The Dutchman has had to make way for his younger colleagues, especially Pedri, on numerous occasions. Some reports have also suggested a falling out with the manager. However, his talent is there for all to see, so losing him to Manchester United will weaken the Blaugrana midfield.

Lewandowski, Kounde, Dembele proving to be big headaches

Bayern Munich hold all the cards in Lewandowski's transfer negotiations..

It is for the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, though, that fans have been waiting with bated breath. Bayern Munich are in no mood to let go of the Polish forward, with a year still remaining in his current contract. BeSoccer has reported that theyre demanding €50 million for the player plus bonuses.

Barcelona certainly cannot afford so much, and Bayern are well aware of that. As Lewandowski is not a free agent, the the German club hold all the cards in the negotiations. They certainly have the upper hand if Barcelona step up their game in pursuit of the striker.

The Blaugrana's biggest headache so far has undoubtedly been the contract renewal of Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has been highly valued by Xavi since his arrival at the club. He wants the Blaugrana to get the young winger’s signature on the dotted line.

Dembele has been a perennial problem for Barcelona.

However, despite Barcelona’s patience with Dembele throughout his multiple injury stints, the 25-year-old is awaiting an improved offer from the club. Now Chelsea are also in the race to bring him to Stamford Bridge, as per L'Equipe via Chelsea News.

That leaves us with the question of Jules Kounde. The young Frenchman has proven his quality at Sevilla, but more will be expected of him at Barcelona should he arrive. It now seems Newcastle United are attempting to tempt Kounde into their ranks (as per The Express).

Barcelona desperately want Jules Kounde.

In short, there is no such thing as a straightforward transfer business for the Blaugrana.

Fresh faces needed at Camp Nou

Finding a backup for Jordi Alba will be key.

The Blaugrana must now also start trimming the squad and clearing out the aged stars.

This could be the season veteran Gerard Pique starts from the bench. Despite his off-field issues, he was a key player for the club last season. Yet, his best years are now behind him, and it's time to start a young centre-half pairing. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were also pivotal last season, and they're likely to be key first-team players next season as well.

Nevertheless, the club should find a backup for Alba, while Busquets already seems to have one in the form of Frenkie de Jong and Kessie. However, it remains to be seen if the club captain's quality on the ball and calmness when pressed can be replaced. His unique qualities are virtually irrepleaceable.

Overall, the only silver lining for the Blaugrana is Ansu Fati, who is now fit and raring to go. However, an underwhelming transfer window has hindered Xavi's ability to effectively plan for the next campaign.

