Barcelona set to announce the contract extension of 23-year old star next week - Reports

Barcelona fans will soon be greeted with encouraging news as the club have made a serious breakthrough in their contract extension talks with Ronald Araujo. As per Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, the official announcement of the centre-back's successful contract renewal could be made next week.

Conversations on a new deal with the Uruguay international have been going on for quite some time and it appears that Barcelona will finally bear the fruit of their efforts. Juanmarti suggested that the agreement over a new deal has been reached and that the announcement could come next week.

Araujo's current deal would have expired in 2023 and a delay in the announcement of his new contract led to speculations around his future with the Catalan club. However, Fabrizio Romano also clarified that it's just the paperwork and fine-tuning details which is taking time.

Details are confirmed too: deal until June 2026, €1b release clause. There are no issues or problem with Ronald Araújo's contract extension. It's done and fully agreed since two weeks - matter of time to prepare contracts, complete details then announce the agreement.

Barcelona have reportedly tied the defender to a deal that will last until 2026 and reportedly has a €1bn release clause. The likes of Pedri and Ansu Fati have similar clauses in their contracts as well, highlighting that the Catalan club value their young talent and do not want to let go of them easily.

Since making his senior debut for the La Liga giants, the Uruguayan's importance to the team has enhanced season after season. Last season he made 33 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions and this season he has already made 38 appearances.

Araujo has built a reputation for being extremely competitive, his strength in one-vs-one duels, both on the ground and in the air and also his composed nature under pressure.

Barcelona without Ronald Araujo due to a minor injury

Xavi Hernandez's side got back to winning ways in midweek against Real Sociedad after suffering their first defeat in La Liga since the turn of the year against Cadiz. It was far from a dominating display from the Catalans on their visit to Reale Arena who managed to hang on to their one-goal lead.

The home side's poor finishing certainly helped Barcelona but credit should be given to the visitors for their gritty display. The pairing of Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique returned to the heart of the defense and stood their ground firmly against Sociedad's attack.

The Uruguayan stood out for his positional awareness as he covered for Dani Alves, who ventured into midfield on numerous occasions, leaving the right flank vulnerable. However, Arajuo was substituted at the 55th mark as he felt uneasy and could miss up to two weeks of action.

The 23-year old is regarded as one of the best young defenders in Europe but he has spent various spells on the sidelines due to injuries. Barcelona will hope that his injuries do not become a recurring theme for the rest of his stay at the club.

