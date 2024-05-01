Barcelona set to send player they signed in January on loan in the summer - Reports

After the confirmation that Xavi will stay with Barcelona for another season, the Blaugrana have started making their plans for the summer transfer period. And according to Reshad Rahman, the Catalans plan to send Vitor Roque on loan to another Spanish club.

The 19-year-old striker joined Barcelona back in January, but has not made an impact for the club so far. He has appeared in just 13 games across all competitions, scoring just twice.

According to Barca Blaugranes, there are four teams that have shown interest to land Roque should he become available, namely Real Betis, Sevilla, Girona and Valencia.

The young striker's priority is to remain with the Blaugrana and not leave, per the report. Still, this will be determined by how much playing time Xavi will be willing to give him.

Xavi, Barcelona reportedly unwilling to let three key players go

Xavi and Barcelona are preparing for a crucial summer transfer period, where the Blaugrana are expected to make several changes to their roster, aiming to come back stronger next year.

Per The Athletic, several players could be let go, but Xavi and the Catalans have no desire whatsoever to let three players leave, namely Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Gavi.

Yamal has a breakout season with the club and is considered the next big thing, as he is just 16 years old. Meanwhile, Cubarsi has been playing consistently since moving to the starting lineup, while Gavi (currently out with a ACL injury) is considered one of the top players on the roster.

Aside from these three players, Xavi will have to make a decision on whether he will keep Robert Lewandowski.

"I am not going to speak about anyone’s future as I don’t think it’s helpful for us. I am happy with Robert. The work he does for the team is extraordinary, an outstanding footballer and an example for the dressing room on the way he conducts himself. That’s why he scored a hat-trick. I am delighted for him," Xavi recently said, via Sports Bible.

Lewandowski has expressed the desire to stay with the Blaugrana for at least one more year, but it is unclear whether the club will try to sign another front-line striker.