Barcelona 4-2 Sevilla: 5 Talking Points, LaLiga 2018/19

Barcelona won a pulsating game

Barcelona climbed to the top of the league after beating former leaders Sevilla 4-2 at the Camp Nou in what was an exciting game with many storylines. It was Barca's first league win in five attempts, as they had dropped nine points in the previous four games. The game ended Sevilla's four-match winning streak in the league.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring after a lovely team move and Lionel Messi soon doubled the lead with a sharp strike. Messi though was taken off after he suffered a serious arm injury in the first half which could affect Barcelona heavily in the coming weeks.

Luis Suarez earned and scored a penalty and Ivan Rakitic scored a sensational volley to secure the points for Barca. Luis Muriel and Pablo Sarabia got the goals for Sevilla, but they were nothing more than consolations. Most of the goals were a treat to watch, and so was the game in general.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#5 Coutinho cementing his spot in the front three

Coutinho scored a sensational first goal against Sevilla

Ernesto Valverde started the season with a front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Ousmane Dembele as Philippe Coutinho lined up in the midfield trio.

But recently Coutinho has been pushed further forward, and his compatriot Arthur Melo has started in midfield. This gives more balance in midfield for the pragmatic Valverde, as Arthur is more of an orthodox midfielder than Coutinho.

Coutinho has developed good chemistry with Messi and Suarez, and that was evident when he scored the first goal against Sevilla. His dribbling and shooting are put to better use in this position, and he is definitely making the most of it. Whether Messi's injury will alter the same remains to be seen.

