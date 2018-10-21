×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Barcelona 4-2 Sevilla: 5 Talking Points, LaLiga 2018/19

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
918   //    21 Oct 2018, 02:56 IST

Barcelona won a pulsating game
Barcelona won a pulsating game

Barcelona climbed to the top of the league after beating former leaders Sevilla 4-2 at the Camp Nou in what was an exciting game with many storylines. It was Barca's first league win in five attempts, as they had dropped nine points in the previous four games. The game ended Sevilla's four-match winning streak in the league.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring after a lovely team move and Lionel Messi soon doubled the lead with a sharp strike. Messi though was taken off after he suffered a serious arm injury in the first half which could affect Barcelona heavily in the coming weeks.

Luis Suarez earned and scored a penalty and Ivan Rakitic scored a sensational volley to secure the points for Barca. Luis Muriel and Pablo Sarabia got the goals for Sevilla, but they were nothing more than consolations. Most of the goals were a treat to watch, and so was the game in general.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#5 Coutinho cementing his spot in the front three

Coutinho scored a sensational first goal against Sevilla
Coutinho scored a sensational first goal against Sevilla

Ernesto Valverde started the season with a front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Ousmane Dembele as Philippe Coutinho lined up in the midfield trio.

But recently Coutinho has been pushed further forward, and his compatriot Arthur Melo has started in midfield. This gives more balance in midfield for the pragmatic Valverde, as Arthur is more of an orthodox midfielder than Coutinho.

Coutinho has developed good chemistry with Messi and Suarez, and that was evident when he scored the first goal against Sevilla. His dribbling and shooting are put to better use in this position, and he is definitely making the most of it. Whether Messi's injury will alter the same remains to be seen.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Sevilla FC Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde
Parth Athale
ANALYST
The Premier League is the drug that we need but do not deserve.
Barcelona v Sevilla: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Barcelona's probable XI against Sevilla today
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19, FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FC: 5 Key...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 3 best debuts in recent memory
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Latest transfer confirmations and dossiers
RELATED STORY
The amazing starting XI of players sold by Sevilla
RELATED STORY
3 young talents that are destined for big things in...
RELATED STORY
Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona: Five talking points from the...
RELATED STORY
5 legends who unexpectedly played for smaller clubs
RELATED STORY
Why Lenglet is a long-term prospect for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us