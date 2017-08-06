Reports: Barcelona line up shock move for €100m Premier League superstar

Barcelona are on the lookout for more than one quality replacement for Neymar

Replacing Neymar is not going to be an easy task for Ernesto Valverde

What's the story?

Barcelona are flush with cash after selling Neymar for a world record transfer fee. The La Liga giants have been linked with a number of quality replacements for the Brazilian and now latest reports claim that the Blaugrana are looking at more than one world class player to join them in this transfer window.

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has been heavily linked with the Blaugrana and now latest reports in The Express (via The Metro) claim that Ernesto Valverde is ready to greenlight a mega money bid for Tottenham superstar Dele Alli.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona bound?

Dele Alli is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League at the moment and he was one of the standout performers for Mauricio Pochettino's side scoring 18 League goals last season.

The Blaugrana are said to have kept tabs on him for almost a year now and they are willing to offer much more than £120,000 per week currently earned by Spurs' top earner Harry Kane.Still only 21, Dele Alli has the potential to become a world class superstar at Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona have been linked with a host of players ever since Neymar's departure. There are only a few players who can even come close to Neymar's ability and Dele Alli is certainly one of them. Blessed with excellent passing, vision and an uncanny knack of scoring goals, the English international will certainly add something different to Ernesto Valverde's side.

Pochettino, however, will be determined to hold on to his star man as Alli along with Kane and Eriksen is the spine of this impressive Tottenham side. Although the LilyWhites have been quiet in the transfer market, keeping all their stars together will itself be a small victory for Mauricio Pochettinho.

Barcelona are desperate to get quality replacements while Tottenham are reluctant to let go of their star players and this transfer saga could go on till the end of the summer transfer window.

Video

Dele Alli is certainly one of the most talented players in the Premier League at the moment.

Author's take

Barcelona have been linked with Premier League superstars like Hazard, Coutinho and now Dele Alli is the latest to join the line. The Blaugrana face a tough battle to complete a high profile signing before the transfer window ends.

Even though Dele Alli will be a good fit for the Catalan giants, Tottenham's reluctance to sell will make this deal very tough to complete for Ernesto Valverde and the Barcelona board.

