Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong's fiancee expresses her wishes amid 25-year-old star's links to Manchester United and Chelsea - Reports

Frenkie de Jong's fiancée, Mikky Kiemeney, does not want to leave the city of Barcelona despite interest in the midfielder from Manchester United and Chelsea. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero on Twitch, this is one of the reasons why the player is refusing to leave Camp Nou this summer.

De Jong got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Kiemeney, last month and it is understandable that he is paying heed to her wishes with regard to their future.

The Netherlands international has been perennially linked with a move to Manchester United throughout this summer. Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the midfielder, but with each passing day, the likelihood of De Jong staying at Barca is increasing.

However, both Premier League outfits are not giving up on the 25-year-old that easily. According to Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea will pursue a deal for De Jong after finalizing a deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Mirror, on the other hand, claim that United are still interested in the former Ajax midfielder despite the imminent arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid. De Jong was dropped from the starting XI by manager Xavi Hernandez in the Blaugrana's opening game of the season.

He came on as a substitute in the 60th minute for Gavi as Barca played out a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano on August 13 at Camp Nou. Additionally, his relationship with the club's board has soured over the past couple of months.

Barcelona have threatened to take De Jong to court if he doesn't revert to the wages he was being paid before his alleged illegal contract extension in January 2020. They are said to owe him €18 million in deferred wages.

Xavi irked at some Barcelona players refusing to leave the club this summer

According to Gerard Romero (h/t Barca Universal), manager Xavi Hernandez is displeased with Sergino Dest, Martin Braithwaite, and Frenkie de Jong.

The club deems them expendable and want to cash in on them in order to balance their books and register new signing Jules Kounde. However, they are refusing to leave Camp Nou before the transfer window deadline on September 1.

From the aforementioned report (Twitch), it has become clear that De Jong's fiancée holds at least a partial key to the midfielder’s future this summer. Out of the three names mentioned above, the Dutch midfielder will perhaps fetch the most in transfer fees.

Hence, it would perhaps help Barcelona if they devise a strategy to convince Kiemeney along with De Jong to force an exit for the midfielder.

