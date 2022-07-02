Manchester United star congratulates Frenkie de Jong as he gets engaged to partner

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek has congratulated Frenkie de Jong after the Barcelona star proposed to his partner Mikky Kiemeney.

De Jong proposed to Kiemeney while on holidaying in the United States and Mexico during his ongoing off-season. The Dutchman continues to be the subject of intense speculation regarding a potential move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona for the former Ajax ace. He could soon be reunited with his former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag coached the 25-year-old at the Johan Cruyff Arena and is eager to reunite with the midfielder at United. The Red Devils boss has been overseeing training at the Carrington training ground in Manchester for the first time this week.

De Jong's former Ajax teammate Van de Beek, 25, is part of the group that has been being put through their paces. De Beek congratulated his compatriot on a post made by the Barcelona star announcing his engagement.

Van de Beek posted two emoticons to congratulate the couple on their engagement. De Beek will be reunited with De Jong if the Barcelona midfielder's deal is finalised by United.

Manchester United feeling Dutch love as Frenkie de Jong continues to be linked

The Dutch duo may link up once again at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are set for somewhat of a Dutch revolution at Old Trafford this summer following the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager.

Frenkie de Jong has been atop the United boss' transfer wishlist, and it seems a transfer is nearing a conclusion. Apart from De Jong's anticipated arrival, Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia is set to join the Red Devils.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a €15 million plus €2 million add-ons deal with the Eredivisie giants for the 22-year-old to join Ten Hag's side. Malacia is expected to become Ten Hag's first signing as United manager and will reportedly sign a four-year deal, with an option of a further year.

Meanwhile, there is interest in another former Ajax star. Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer. The former Ajax captain has reached an impasse in talks over a new deal with Juventus and could be set to depart the Allianz Stadium this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Erik Ten Hag wants to sign both Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt for Manchester United this summer.



(Source: Erik Ten Hag wants to sign both Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt for Manchester United this summer.(Source: @gerardromero 🚨 Erik Ten Hag wants to sign both Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt for Manchester United this summer. 🇳🇱 (Source: @gerardromero) https://t.co/YQkoSLup5P

Ten Hag could have a sizeable Dutch contingent in the United squad next season.

De Jong, De Ligt and Van de Beek had huge success under Ten Hag at Ajax, winning the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup in 2019. The trio were also part of the team that made the UEFA Champions League semifinals that same year under Ten Hag.

