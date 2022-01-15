Barcelona star against January transfer window exit despite strong interest from Chelsea - Reports

Barcelona's Sergino Dest is determined to stay on at Camp Nou despite strong interest from Chelsea.

The American joined the Catalans for €21 million from Ajax in 2020 and has had a mixed time at Barcelona so far.

He might be a bit susceptible in defense, but Dest contributes heavily in attack. In the current season, Dest has already registered three assists in the league.

But lately, following the arrival of new Barcelona manager Xavi, the youngster has had to contend with a place on the bench and Chelsea are keen to bring the star to Stamford Bridge.

The European champions are currently looking to strengthen both their full-back positions, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell out injured.

Dest has emerged as the player who could potentially fill the void on the right left by Reece James.

After seeing their initial bid rejected, Chelsea have now made the offer of €20 million, meeting Barcelona's original demands.

However, according to reports in El Nacional, there's a fresh challenge - convincing the player himself, as Dest is keen to stay on with Barcelona.

Despite his recent absences from the starting XI, he wants to fight to regain his position and convince head coach Xavi.

But it's understood that Dest won't hesitate to leave in the summer should he continue to struggle to accumulate regular playing time.

Barcelona line up Ajax youngster Mazraoui as Sergino Dest replacement

According to AS, In case of a departure, Barcelona have already lined up a replacement in Noussair Mazraoui, another Ajax youngster who broke into the first-team after Dest left.

He's running out of contract in the summer and the Catalans are planning to get him on a Bosman, with talks reportedly ongoing right now.

Dest isn't the only challenge the Blues are facing right now. They're also struggling to sign a left-back

The European champions have also tried to recall Emerson Palmeiri from his loan spell at Lyon, but the French club haven't obliged, despite Chelsea offering them £3.3 million in compensation.

Then there's the contract extension headaches involving Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, all of whom are set to be free agents in the summer on current terms.

Either way, it's going to be a long six months ahead for Chelsea.

