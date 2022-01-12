Chelsea dealt blow as Lyon reject £3.3 million offer to cut-short Emerson's loan spell: Reports

Chelsea have been dealt a transfer blow involving their own player Emerson Palmieri, according to reports.

He's on loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon since 2021. Since the Blues do not have a good option at left-back after Ben Chilwell's injury, they want him back at Stamford Bridge.

Chilwell has been ruled out of the remainder of their 2021-22 campaign after knee surgery following an ACL injury. This leaves the European champions with only Marcos Alonso in the left-back spot.

However, Les Gones have refused to let the star leave, rejecting Chelsea's transfer request. The Premier League giants had even offered to pay £3.3 million in compensation for cutting short his loan spell.

Emerson has taken no time to establish himself in the French top-flight, making 16 appearances so far, while even scoring and assisting once each.

A fringe player in London, the 27-year-old has thrived in the gametime offered to him at Lyon, starting in all their league games bar two.

This has truly impressed the Pensioners, who now want him back at the club. There's no clause in his loan contract that permits them to recall their player in the middle of a season like this.

It's also believed Emerson is happy at Lyon and himself vetoed the move, wanting to stay on and continue his season in Ligue 1.

He joined the side on a season-long loan in August last year but there's no option for Lyon to buy him permanently at the end of the season either.

Chelsea have exercised their ability to extend his contract until 2023, meaning he will return in the summer for the 2022-23 season anyway.

For now, the club may be forced to make an emergency signing to fill the left-back void.

Chelsea desperately looking for a left-back right now

Chilwell has made a huge impact on the club this season but his injury has forced the club to step into the transfer market. He has scored three goals and made one assist in 12 appearances this season in all competitions.

With Emerson's return now off the table, the club will be forced to look elsewhere and a few names have been thrown around.

Everton's Lucas Digne, Sergino Dest of Barcelona, Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico and AC Milan ace Theo Hernandez are just some players said to be in contention.

The Blues are staring at a long second leg of the season ahead and competing without a capable left-back could make life difficult.

