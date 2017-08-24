Barcelona star reportedly agrees move to join AC Milan

Another Barcelona star is on the way out!

Can Barcelona afford to lose another player in the transfer window?

What's the story?

Barcelona have had a strange transfer window so far and they might be on the verge of losing another player after reports in Italy claimed that Rafinha Alcantara has agreed a deal to move to Serie A giants AC Milan. According to respected Sky Sports Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the talented midfielder is keen on a move to the Rossoneri and Milan are confident of striking a deal with the Blaugrana before the transfer window ends.

Rafinha's future has been subject to intense speculation and after the signing of Paulinho, it looks like the 24-year-old's time at Barcelona is coming to an end.

In case you didn't know...

Future AC Milan star?

AC Milan have been extremely active in the transfer market and are keen on building a squad capable of challenging Juventus for the Scudetto this season. After having signed a number of quality players like Andre Silva, Bonucci and Lucas Bigila, the Rossoneri are looking to make one final quality signing before the transfer window ends.

Rafinha has also been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool, however, it seems like AC Milan are now favorites to complete the deal. It is believed that a fee of £40 million will be enough to convince the Blaugrana.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are currently reeling after losing out on Neymar and not being able to tie up deals for Dembele and Coutinho. However, they are open to selling Rafinha as they believe that Andre Gomes, Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic, Denis Suarez and Andres Iniesta are more than enough to look after the midfield department.

The 24-year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, but with Rafinha himself preferring a move to AC Milan, this move might well come to fruition before the end of the transfer window.

Video

Rafinha could prove to be an extremely astute signing for AC Milan!

Author's take

While the signing of Paulinho might have divided opinion, there is no denying the fact that the Blaugrana midfield is overcrowded at the moment. With Barcelona still looking to complete big money deals before the transfer window, the sale of Rafinha might inject some much-needed cash for the Spanish giants.

Also, Rafinha's technical ability, skills, and passing range seem like a perfect fit for the Serie A and AC Milan will be confident of getting the deal across the line.

