Barcelona star wants to join Juventus, PSG willing to pay Massimiliano Allegri €15m per season and more Serie A news: 10 May 2019

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Dzeko says he's happy at AS Roma

The Bosnian striker has been subject to numerous speculations recently. Edin Dzeko is yet to renew his contract with AS Roma, while his current one is set to run out in 2020.

Despite his contract situation, he has revealed in a recent interview that he is happy at Roma. He also shared his thought over the club's disappointing season.

"Genoa? Surely that goal has complicated everything. We are disappointed because we had worked so hard to score our goal and then to concede one by one at the end of the game, from a corner kick, it cannot happen because we have lost two very important points.

"Roma-Juventus? It is always an important challenge between Roma and Juventus, also for them, with many stimuli. Ronaldo aims to win the top scorer. In the Italian championship nobody gives you anything, but from here to the end we have to get 9 points and then we see.

"Favourite for UCL? Surely Atalanta, as they are three points ahead. Even if Atalanta should lose at home we must win otherwise it is of little use.

"Satisfied with the season? No, I'm not happy. It had to be better for both me and the team. Unfortunately the past cannot be changed. We have to give everything to get into the Champions League, but it won't be easy because we have left too many points on the road.

"Rome? I've always said I'm happy here and in Rome, my family feels good. Rome will always remain important for me even when I finish with football."

Massimiliano Allegri set to earn €15 million per season at PSG

The Juventus manager has been under fire since his team crashed out of the Champions League quarter-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for Juventus in the tie, but Ajax fought back and scored three goals to end The Old Lady's Champions League hopes.

The Italian manager is currently under contract at Juventus until 2020. Many consider the former AC Milan boss as one of the best managers in the world as he guided Juventus to two Champions League finals. Paris Saint-Germain are said to be the frontrunner for Allegri's services if Juventus decide to part ways with the 51-year-old.

The French giants have even offered €15 million per season to Allegri, more than double of what he currently earns at Juventus. He will be tied to PSG for three years if he accepts the offer.

Jasper Cillessen wants Juventus move

The Dutch shot-stopper has been under the shadow of Marc-André Ter Stegen for three seasons at Barcelona. The Catalan giants bought him for a considerable €13 million from Ajax in 2016 but the player has managed to play just thrice in La Liga so far in his career.

However, Jasper Cillessen has impressed whenever called upon, especially in domestic cup matches. He won the Copa del Rey twice with Barcelona and is set to secure another when his side lock horns with Valencia in the final. He also became a standout player when he played against Tottenham Hotspur in this season's Champions League.

A report has now stated that he wants to leave the Camp Nou to join Juventus. He is in his 30s and cannot afford to play second fiddle anymore. Unfortunately, Barcelona value the player at a whopping €50 million, while Juventus are prepared to offer €30 million for the Dutchman.

Nevertheless, the negotiation between Cillessen and Juventus have begun. The talks have been very positive as the goalkeeper is reportedly interested in what Juventus are offering him.