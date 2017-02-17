Barcelona superstar purchases house in London prior to €40m Chelsea move - Reports

Arda Turan could leave Barcelona due to a lack of playing time

Arda Turan has not had the best of times in Barcelona

What’s the story?

Arda Turan has bought a house in London ahead of a potential move to Chelsea, according to Turkish newspaper Fotomac. The Barcelona midfielder has already begun talks with Chelsea ahead of a move, according to the report, with a price of €40 million being mooted. The Turkish international has previously voiced his commitment to Barcelona, but a lack of playing time despite the Catalans’ poor form has seen Turan change his mind.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona signed Arda Turan from Atletico Madrid for a fee of €34 million and €7 million in add-ons, with the Turk signing a five-year contract. Despite his high fee, Turan was sparingly used in his first season, also earning the Barcelona fan’s ire for a crucial mistake against Real Madrid in El Clasico. Overall, he has made 52 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and assisting 10.

The heart of the matter

A source close to the player has revealed that Turan purchased the house in the London neighbourhood of Chelsea itself, close to Stamford Bridge. At first glance, purchasing a house in London could simply be viewed as an investment, but the location has fueled rumours of a move to the Premier League favourites.

Reports in Turan’s homeland claim the Turkish star is in the midst of negotiating personal terms with Chelsea already. At €40 million, Turan would represent a significant outlay for Antonio Conte’s side, but represents good quality in an over-inflated transfer market.

He was photographed meeting former Atletico teammate and current Chelsea striker Diego Costa in London, with the Spanish striker sharing a picture of them together on social media.

My bro arda turan!!!el craque A post shared by Diego Costa (@diego.costa) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

What next?

Turan seemed to have sparked his Barcelona career into action at the start of the 2016/17 season, scoring and assisting with aplomb, but has since gone off the boil. Barcelona could view him as a valuable asset to sell, raising funds to keep Lionel Messi at the club, thus making his departure from the La Liga giants quite probable.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Turan has never truly settled at Barcelona, and a move to Chelsea would be good for his career. Antonio Conte has been on the lookout for a creative midfielder, as Oscar’s departure to China left a gap in the depth of the Blues’ squad. Turan’s versatility could perfectly suit the 3-4-3 formation Conte favours, which would make him a good fit for Chelsea.