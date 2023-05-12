Barcelona and surprise PL club have started negotiations for Ferran Torres, club would like €45m for him - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Aston Villa to sell Ferran Torres. The Catalan side want at least €45 million from the Premier League side for the former Manchester City star.

As per a report in SPORT, Aston Villa are in advanced talks to sign Torres from Barcelona. The Catalan side are open to the sale as they need to raise money before they can register the new contracts of their current players.

Xavi does not count on Torres anymore at Barcelona and the Spaniard is ready to leave. He was also linked with Atletico Madrid and Arsenal, but the two sides are no longer in the race for the forward, who loves playing as a left-winger.

He was at a low point in his career earlier this season and revealed that he got help from a psychologist. He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"I found myself in a bottomless pit and I could not see a way out. It had never happened to me before. That was the moment when I decided to work with a psychologist. I lost my confidence. Everything was affecting me. Seeing [a psychologist] will become increasingly normalised in football. There are weeks when I don't go and others when I go three times. We don't always talk about football, we also talk about my private life. It's been painful, but at the same time it has been one of the best experiences because now I feel stronger."

Torres has played 29 matches in LaLiga this season – 16 off the bench – and scored 4 goals.

Ferran Torres pushed for Barcelona move at Manchester City

Ferran Torres was not happy with his game time at Manchester City and pushed for a move to Barcelona. Pep Guardiola and the Premier League side were happy to let him leave as the Catalan side paid €55 million for him.

He spoke highly of the club after sealing the move and told the Blaugrana's official site:

"Barça is the best club in the world, everyone knows its history: it always fights for all the titles. When I left Valencia to go to City, I knew I would come back to play for one of the best teams in the Spanish league. It was my dream. And it has come true."

He added:

"When the Barça option appeared, from the first moment I said I wanted to come. After a good game against Italy, with the Spanish team, Mateu Alemany called my representative to tell them that Barça wanted me When I found out, I told my representative that, whatever it was, I had to finish here."

Barcelona are also looking to sell Raphinha, who has interest from Chelsea.

