Barcelona talks with Arsenal for Aubameyang breaks down: Reports

Barcelona and Arsenal's negotiations over a loan move for Gunners forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have collapsed, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League club are keen to move the Gabon international on after he fell out with manager Mikel Arteta. Barcelona have been credited with an interest in taking Aubameyang on loan until the end of the season.

While there are only hours remaining in the winter transfer window, there were suggestions that the forward could move to Camp Nou. The former Borussia Dortmund star was even spotted in Spain earlier today.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🛩 #FCB



It only depends on Barcelona outgoings to complete the deal. Arsenal already approved. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is in Barcelona, confirmed as @gerardromero revealed. Understand he has a full agreement with Barça for a loan move, deal all but ready on player side.It only depends on Barcelona outgoings to complete the deal. Arsenal already approved. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is in Barcelona, confirmed as @gerardromero revealed. Understand he has a full agreement with Barça for a loan move, deal all but ready on player side. 🔴🛩 #FCBIt only depends on Barcelona outgoings to complete the deal. Arsenal already approved. https://t.co/UBc6UJA3a0

Some reports have claimed that Aubameyang is set to undergo his medical with Blaugrana ahead of a move. However, those claims appear to be wide of the mark.

According to the aforementioned source, talks between Arsenal and Barcelona over a loan deal for Aubameyang have broken down. Disagreement over the coverage of the player's salary is said to have led to the negotiations collapsing.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona / Arsenal talks for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang loan have broken down over salary. 32yo returning to London from what’s said to have been a family trip to Spanish city. Unless #AFC theathletic.com/news/arsenal-a… EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona / Arsenal talks for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang loan have broken down over salary. 32yo returning to London from what’s said to have been a family trip to Spanish city. Unless #FCBarcelona find major money it’s off @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona / Arsenal talks for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang loan have broken down over salary. 32yo returning to London from what’s said to have been a family trip to Spanish city. Unless #FCBarcelona find major money it’s off @TheAthleticUK #AFC theathletic.com/news/arsenal-a…

The 32-year-old will not be moving to Camp Nou unless there is a change in the Catalans' financial proposal, as per the report. However, with time running out on the clock, it remains to be seen if a deal will go through now.

Blow for Arsenal as Aubameyang's proposed Barcelona move collapses

Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy at Arsenal following a disciplinary breach last month. The Gabon international has also been forced to train away from Arteta's first-team squad.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Gunners have been hopeful of moving the forward on before the transfer window closes. However, the collapse of their talks with Barcelona over a deal for Aubameyang will be a massive blow for them.

Edited by Nived Zenith