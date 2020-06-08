Analysing Barcelona's Top 5 potential replacements for Luis Suarez

With Luis Suarez not getting any younger, Barcelona need to find a suitable replacement.

The Catalan club has been tracking several talented strikers for the past few months.

Barcelona's most successful strikers have had an excellent relationship with Lionel Messi

Barcelona has relied on a 4-3-3 system for several years now. With Lionel Messi at the peak of his goalscoring powers and operating in a free role, Barcelona needs a specific type of striker to optimise the effectiveness of the Argentine genius, and few strikers are able to operate in tandem with Lionel Messi like Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan has established himself as a fixture in the Barcelona side over the past few years and has dominated Spanish football for the past few years. Luis Suarez has scored 189 goals during his time at Barcelona and remains one of the best strikers in the club's history.

Barcelona is in search of a replacement for Luis Suarez

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

With age taking its toll, however, Luis Suarez is past his prime. Barcelona needs a world-class striker to complement Lionel Messi in the final third.

Here, we take a look at strikers that have been linked to Barcelona in the recent past and their suitability to the Blaugrana's style of play.

#5 Rodrigo Moreno

Rodrigo is one of Spain's most promising strikers

Rodrigo Moreno is one of La Liga's most talented strikers. The forward rose to prominent alongside Simone Zaza in the 2018/19 season and formed an excellent partnership with his Italian counterpart. The Brazil-born player is blessed with excellent technicals skills and intelligence and always poses a threat in the final third.

Rodrigo would serve as an able reinforcement in the Barcelona squad but may not be able to fill the massive shoes of Luis Suarez. Valencia's star forward operates as more of a support striker and has recorded 2 goals and 7 assists for Los Che in this edition of La Liga.

Barcelona already has a certain Lionel Messi to perform the duties of creator-in-chief in the attacking third and may not need Rodrigo's creative services.

#4 Loren Moron

Loren Moron has been prolific for Real Betis

Loren Moron's inclusion in our list of potential Luis Suarez replacements can be attributed primarily to his performances under Barcelona's present manager Quique Setien. The duo worked together at Real Betis and Moron will certainly be aware of the Barcelona manager's tactics and style of play.

While Real Betis has not had the best of seasons and languishes at 12th place in the La Liga table, Moron himself has been highly effective in front of goal. The Spanish hitman has scored 9 goals and 2 assists so far this season and is known to possess the ability to score spectacular screamers, particularly when the chips are down.

Two goals on your #LaLiga debut for @RealBetis_en? ⚽⚽



Take a bow, Loren Morón! 💚 pic.twitter.com/PWOsWgPY95 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 8, 2018

Loren Moron will not be the worst addition to a Barcelona side starved of alternative sources of goals. The Real Betis man can come in handy against plucky La Liga opposition and may well be adept at adapting to Barcelona's philosophies.

#3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Arsenal's talisman

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a very specific skill set. At his best, the Gabonese striker is a freight train and is unstoppable in the final third. Equipped with immeasurable pace and a poacher's instinct, Aubameyang can be devastating in the right setup.

There are questions, therefore, that arise as to whether Barcelona can offer Aubameyang the system he requires to flourish. The Catalan club is reportedly considered Aubameyang as a potential option in the upcoming transfer window if it fails to strike deals with its preferred choice of strikers.

While Aubameyang is experienced and his quality is unquestionable, Aubameyang may not be best-suited to serve as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez. For a season or two, however, the Arsenal captain certainly has what it takes to wreak havoc in La Liga alongside Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

#2 Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann has failed to live up to expectations at Barcelona

For very obvious reasons, Antoine Griezmann would be Barcelona's most convenient option to replace Luis Suarez. The French World Cup winner joined Barcelona at the start of the season and was expected to be prolific alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

However, Griezmann has been unable to play in his preferred role and has struggled on the left flank. While 10 goals and 4 assists may prove sufficient at any other club, much more is expected out of Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona.

THE LAST TIME WE FACED MALLORCA | Which was better, the goal or the assist? @AntoGriezmann @mterstegen1 pic.twitter.com/5LE45ZbFYo — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) June 2, 2020

As opposed to the other options on this list, replacing Luis Suarez with Antoine Griezmann would only involve a change in position and no transfer fee. It is a well-known fact that Griezmann can be prolific in a central role and the striker's immense work-rate has been his most formidable asset. Barcelona can do a lot worse than Antoine Griezmann.

#1 Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez is one of the most sought-after strikers in the world

It comes as no surprise that Barcelona has earmarked Lautaro Martinez as the natural replacement for Luis Suarez. Martinez has lit up the Serie A with his performances and is one of Inter Milan's most important players.

The Argentine striker has managed 16 goals this season and has all the qualities required to be a Barcelona player. Lautaro Martinez has displayed exceptional skills both on and off the ball and has the pace and technical ability to drift past the most astute of defences.

Lautaro Martinez took flight 🛫 pic.twitter.com/cj6jCVedny — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 10, 2020

The Argentine striker has also established a relationship with his compatriot Lionel Messi and will find comfort in his presence at Barcelona. The young striker has a hefty price tag, however, and Barcelona will have to move heaven and earth to bring him to the club.

While the young South American forward may not be able to fill the boots of Luis Suarez immediately, Barcelona seems to have no doubt that he will grow into them eventually.