Barcelona transfer news: 3 Reasons why Ivan Rakitic should be sold

Ivan Rakitic out of Barca?

After a remarkable World cup, where he ran the show with his club rival Luka Modric, Rakitic is undoubtedly in the form of his life. His exploits have attracted Paris Saint Germain, who are said to be lining up a move for the talented midfielder before the summer window shuts on August 31.

PSG are currently being investigated for their transfer activities and it is believed that they will come knocking the door for Ivan Rakitic in the near future. The French club proved that no player is beyond their reach when they shocked the world to trigger Neymar's 222 million Euros release clause last season.

With Rabiot refusing to sign an extension, the Ligue 1 Champions are looking to add a world class player to their central midfield and have identified Rakitic as that player. It remains to be seen whether Barca will entertain a sale so close to the window with PSG itching to make an opening bid of 81 Million Euros!

# - Stellar form

Rakitic has been playing brilliantly for quite some time now. Coming on the back off a domestic double, where he was influential for Barca, the Croatian continued his good run as he Croatia made a dream run to the final. In such fine form, Rakitic's market value is definitely at its highest. It is not sure whether he can carry that form into the new season after such an exhaustive world cup.

So all these things considered, it will be impossible for Rakitic to match his own form in the future campaigns, considering he is already into his 30's. So it makes sense for Barcelona to cash in on him while they can, before his value begins to drop, as he gets older.

1 / 3 NEXT