Barcelona Transfer News: Barca players not keen on €125m attacker after previous snub

Antoine Griezmann will play the final match of his Club Atletico de Madrid career against Levante after the French World Cup winner announced that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

What's the story?

According to reports, Barcelona players are not keen to have Antoine Griezmann as their team-mate after his last-minute snub last summer.

In case you didn't know...

French World Cup winner Griezmann has decided to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, with Barcelona being the favourites to secure the signature of the coveted forward, whose release clause stands at €125 million. He was close to joining Barcelona last summer but decided to stay put at Atletico. Griezmann also made a documentary on the same which infuriated a lot of people associated with Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

In a shocking turn of events, the Barcelona players have expressed their desire of not allowing Griezmann to join the Blaugrana, it has been claimed.

The dressing room believes that the forward is not someone that the club should be looking to sign at the moment and consider him to be a bad example for the team and the youngsters coming into the squad after Griezmann's last-minute snub last summer.

The report suggest that many of the Barcelona players felt betrayed when Griezmann didn't move to Barcelona even after they welcomed the Frenchman to the Camp Nou. They also feel that a player who toyed with the club is not worthy to wear the famous Barcelona shirt.

What's next?

Barcelona will play their final La Liga match of the season against Eibar on Sunday before facing Valencia in the final of the Copa del Rey final six days later. On the other hand, Griezmann will play his final match for Atletico Madrid against Levante later today.