Barcelona Transfer News: Barca will add Coutinho to Neymar transfer offer

What's the story?

Barcelona will include Philippe Coutinho in their bid to re-sign Neymar this summer, according to ESPN.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barca for a world record transfer fee of €222 million in 2017. He has made 37 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions and scored 34 goals. The prolific striker originally started his career at Santos FC before moving to Barcelona, where he netted 68 goals in 123 games.

Philippe Coutinho was initially drafted as a replacement for his compatriot but has failed to live up to expectations so far. The playmaker is known for his successful spell at Champions League winners Liverpool, where he scored 41 goals in 152 appearances.

The heart of the matter

Neymar is keen to rejoin Barcelona after two years in Paris and has been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes all summer. The Brazilian is unsettled in the French capital. Club officials are unhappy with the star's extravagant lifestyle and are willing to let him go.

Coutinho is currently away on international duty with Brazil in the Copa America and helped the Seleção beat Argentina 2-0 on their way to the final. Neymar is currently injured after suffering an ankle injury during a friendly prior to the tournament.

The 27-year-old formed a formidable attacking partnership with Barcelona stars Messi and Suarez during his time in Spain. The trio were dubbed MSN and scored 270 goals between them.

Barcelona paid a club record transfer fee worth £140 million to bring Coutinho to the Nou Camp. The Spanish giants are eager to recoup the hefty fee they paid Liverpool and are looking to include the Brazilian as part of any transfer deal for Neymar. Barca are expected to unveil new signing Antoine Griezmann next week but will have to offload some players to avoid any Financial Fair Play repercussions.

What's next?

Barcelona are currently lining up a bid although relations between the two titans are reportedly still frosty due to Neymar's acrimonious departure from Catalonia 2 years ago.

Negotiations are being handled by intermediaries from both sides in an attempt to bridge the gap. Neymar has made it clear to the PSG board that he wants to leave and the club are happy to sell him if a deal can be made.