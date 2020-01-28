Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana bid for Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes

Barcelona have reportedly made an offer for Bruno Fernandes

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona have approached Sporting CP to secure the services of Bruno Fernandes, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The midfielder has already informed the Liga NOS outfit of his intention to leave the club this month and it has been reported that the Catalan club want to complete a deal for him and send him on loan to Valencia until the end of the 2020-21 season, as a sweetener in their attempts to sign Rodrigo Moreno.

Rodrigo has emerged as a top target for the club as they look to replace the injured Luis Suarez and the club's elaborate plans to use Fernandes as a makeweight in the deal, albeit temporarily, is on the cards. Although the nature of the deal makes it an extremely difficult one to get over the line, Barcelona's have made their intentions clear and it remains to be seen if all the involved parties come to a suitable decision in the coming days.

Fernandes, however, could well end up in the Premier League before the January transfer window concludes, as it has been reported that Manchester United have not given up hope of securing his signature. The complex deal involving as many as 3 clubs and 2 players is no closer to completion but the situation is expected to be resolved imminently, with the winter transfer window set to slam shut at the end of the month.

