Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana director confirms a deal for Neymar 'is closer' after PSG talks

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Barcelona director Javier Bordas has confirmed that a deal for wantaway Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr is closer to its completion after a discussion was held between the representatives of both clubs in Paris on Tuesday.

In case you didn't know...

Bordas, together with Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal, CEO Oscar Grau, and Brazilian scout Andre Cury, travelled to Paris for a meeting with PSG representatives as they made yet another attempt at bringing Neymar back to the Camp Nou.

According to Guillem Balague, the Catalan outfit have submitted an official bid of around €170 million with the possibility of including a few players in the deal to land the Brazil international.

It is believed that while nothing substantial has been agreed between the two parties during the discussion, the negotiation is moving in a positive direction.

Neymar has long been linked with a return to Barcelona, but the rumours intensified when it was learned that he had grown disillusioned with life in Paris.

The saga was stretched out after the transfers of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann made it difficult for the Blaugrana to match the French giants' hefty valuation of the player.

In the midst of the impasse, Real Madrid and Juventus were also reported to have entered the race to sign the PSG star.

The heart of the matter

According to AS, Bordas has confirmed that Barcelona are close to an agreement for Neymar, telling reporter upon landing at El Prat airport,

"There is no agreement. Not yet. We are still negotiating and I think we are closer."

When asked if the meeting was about a financial agreement regarding the transfer, the club director simply replied,

"Yes, of course."

What's next?

Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo in return for Neymar's services but it remains to be seen how the saga will play out in the next few days as the European transfer window is nearing its closure.