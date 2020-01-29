Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana in for Dusan Tadic

Barcelona want to make a swoop for Dusan Tadic

Following reports of a long-term injury layoff to Luis Suarez, new Barcelona coach Quique Setien confirmed that the club would look at signing replacements in the winter transfer window.

Consequently, the Blaugrana were linked with a host of names including those of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Rodrigo Moreno, although the club were hesitant to rush into transfer negotiations to avoid a repeat of the calamitous signing that was Kevin-Prince Boateng last January.

However, recent struggles by the defending LaLiga champions might have forced their hand and new reports have emerged that they are in keen to wrap up the capture of a new forward in the next 48 hours, especially in light of Carles Perez' impending transfer to AS Roma.

Barcelona turn sights to Dusan Tadic

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Rodrigo looking like more complicated transfers, Barcelona have reportedly turned their attention to Ajax forward Dusan Tadic.

According to Sky Italy (Gianluca Di Marzio), the Catalans have pencilled down Tadic as an alternative and are in talks with an intermediary in case talks with Valencia for Rodrigo hit a stalemate.

#Barcellona al lavoro per Dusan Tadic dell'Ajax ⬇https://t.co/nUZTqYrPrj — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) January 28, 2020

The 31-year-old was named permanent captain following De Ligt's departure and he has been the chief creative force for the Dutch giants this season, weighing in with eight goals and 14 assists from 20 Eredivisie matches, as Ajax seek to retain their league title.

If signed by Barcelona, Tadic would become the latest in a long line of Ajax players including Patrick Kluivert, Edgar Davies, and most recently Frenkie de Jong to join the Blaugrana.

